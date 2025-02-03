Red Flags In Pink & Carey Hart's Relationship

Sometimes the ups and downs of a celebrity relationship come as a shock. Other times, one can't help but wonder how they didn't see it coming. The red flags in Pink and Carey Hart's relationship, for example, were a pretty good indicator that their journey would not be smooth sailing. But despite their issues, pop's rebellious princess and the former motocross competitor have somehow managed to weather the storms and come out battered but not quite broken. Together for more than two decades, the Grammy-award winning artist once told People that the secret to their strength was in the fact that they've "really grown up together." The couple share two children and have experienced the many challenges that couples face when it comes to working and raising a family. Those hardships, and Pink's willingness to be open about them, are part of what makes her marriage seem as normal-ish as anyone else's.

Known for keeping things real, Pink's relationship with Hart has provided the often outspoken singer with plenty of song material, but it's also given her fans with a lot of inspiration. "I've been with you longer than I haven't," she captioned a photo on Instagram in celebration of the couple's 19th wedding anniversary. "You've been my one constant. You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again. I love our story no matter what gets written. It is gritty and sweet. Thank you for being by my side all these years. I love you forever." Who wouldn't raise a glass to that?