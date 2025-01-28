The Transformation Of Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son Cooper

Cooper Hoffman never planned on being an actor. He told the AP in 2022: "I don't think I ever really considered it a possibility. I was always kind of scared to enter that arena because my dad did it so well." But his reclusive nature went beyond just acting, perhaps speaking to what it was like growing up as the son of a revered actor, saying, "I think attention scares me a little bit." Even when Cooper would eventually get involved in theatrical productions when he was younger, he told W Magazine that he preferred to stay behind the scenes instead of in the spotlight, saying, "I was always trying to be in the stage crew whenever a play came up, and I actually remember a time when everybody, including the crew, had to go onstage, and I didn't go onstage."

Advertisement

And when he was brought into the bright lights of Hollywood, Cooper preferred to do his own thing and his father was happy to oblige. When Philip was nominated for a 2013 Best Actor Oscar for "The Master," he decided to bring his son along. Cooper later recalled to the AP how after the ceremony, at one of the fabled celebrity afterparties, he asked his dad if they could go home. Cooper said, "At some point in the night, I said, 'I don't like this. I want to go. This is overwhelming. There are too many people. We just went back to the hotel and played Wii and ate cheeseburgers and Joaquin Phoenix came over and we hung out with him. And that's all I really wanted to do."