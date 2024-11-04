Is Taylor Swift Still Friends With Her 2015 Squad? We Investigate

Back in 2015, it was rare to see Taylor Swift without at least one member of her iconic female friend group, AKA The Squad, by her side. Initially, it seemed like these famous women had incidentally connected because of their friendships with the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and decided to create a group that could withstand the media's sexist remarks while creating a sense of community for its members. However, we only learned that Swift intentionally crafted her girls-only Squad — and for a good reason too — in the prologue for "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which was released in 2023.

The Grammy winner explained at the time that she had grown frustrated with the press sexualizing her friendships with men and slut-shaming Swift for her complex dating history. So, she made a few crucial changes: "I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships. If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalize or sexualize that — right?" Unfortunately, as Swift sadly acknowledged, "I would learn later on that people could and people would," (via Today).

The singer-songwriter was undoubtedly referring to the false rumor that Swift was secretly dating her former BFF Karlie Kloss. While The Squad stood strong as those stories continued to circulate, it could not withstand the sheer force of Swift's explosive feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016. She even seemingly addressed the end of The Squad in her 2017 poem, "Why She Disappeared," writing, "When she crashed, her clothes disintegrated and blew away / With the winds that took all of her fair-weather friends," (via E! News).

