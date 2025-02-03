A Look At Lily Allen's Dramatic Transformation

Lily Allen's past eating disorder is one of the singer's most tragic life stories. She grappled with her illness around the release of her second album. "I used to vomit after meals," she said in her documentary "From Riches to Rags." Although her health improved over the years, the "Not Fair" singer had fans talking online again when she posted a selfie on her Instagram in October 2024. Allen's slim physique made fans wonder if history was repeating itself when it came to her health.

Some of her followers ignored the white dress Allen showed off and focused on her body, which they felt looked unhealthy. According to news.com.au, fans either voiced their concerns or replied to her photo with backhanded compliments, before Allen turned off her comment section. "Please look after yourself!" one user reportedly posted. Another user asked, "You're beautiful but I'm worried, are you OK?" Others took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to critique Allen's physique. "Way too thin," an X user wrote about the idol.

However, this wasn't the first time Allen came across this kind of criticism. In a 2023 interview with Glamour, the outlet mentioned a time Allen said her thinness was due to exercise and healthy habits and not a cause for concern. Then, the actor revealed how she handled social media comments about her looks. "I think it's just all nonsense," she said. "I shouldn't let any of that stuff affect me quite frankly. Yes, people do like to comment on the way that people look on social media. Yeah, it's so destructive and I wish that I didn't interact with it. But sometimes I'm not very good at not reacting."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).