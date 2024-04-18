The Tragic Story Of Lily Allen

Lily Allen was born on May 2, 1985, to film producer Alison Owen and actor Keith Allen, known for 2001's "The Others" and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." Unfortunately, stability wasn't a concept the singer grew up with as her famous dad walked out on the family when she was just 4 years old. Allen and her siblings did have visitation with him, but days with her father were reportedly spent at Groucho Club, a private members' club in London, where he drank in excess in another room.

In speaking with The Guardian in September 2018, "The Fear" lyricist expressed her feelings about her dad, saying, "I've learned over the years that everything is about him, so fine, that's the deal. I've stopped trying to fight or bustle about trying to find a spare slot in his universe."

Little had changed by July 2021, when Allen updated The Telegraph about how her relationship with her father had progressed over the years. "I haven't really spoken to him, to be honest, for a while. The last time I texted him was on Father's Day and he texted back saying, 'Thank you.' We haven't connected for a while," she remarked.