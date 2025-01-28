Martha Stewart Lets Her Shady Side Run Wild In Super Bowl 2025 Ad Teaser With Charli XCX

Uber Eats doesn't fall short when picking actors for their Super Bowl commercials. In 2024, the company gave sitcom fans a coveted "Friends" reunion between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. This year, so far, they've teased Matthew McConaughey's hilarious impression of the former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka — McConaughey's commercial experience is at expert status, at this point. But the best A-Lister cameos have to be Martha Stewart and Charli XCX's collaborative ad with the company for Super Bowl LIX. There are a number of Stewart scandals that we can't forget about, some having to do with her ruthless behavior. But her savagery was at its peak in the Uber Eats teaser she did with the "Brat" singer.

In the promo, Stewart and Charli XCX played "We Listen and We Don't Judge," a viral TikTok game where friends admit chaotic truths, ensuring that the other person won't react. The first thing Stewart admitted was: "Honestly Charli, when my agent first sent me your name, I thought it was the WiFi password" (via YouTube). Charli XCX clapped back by admitting that she thought Stewart was invited to cater the set of the ad. Then, the pair quipped that they weren't actually sure what the Super Bowl was. It seemed by the end of the teaser that they were on the same page, but Stewart got one last word in, asking the pop star: "But seriously, who are you again?"