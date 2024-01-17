Matthew McConaughey's Commercial Experience Landed Him A Unique Teaching Gig

Matthew McConaughey has plenty to keep him busy. When he is not acting, the multi-hyphenate has found time to start a charity and a clothing line to go with it, act as creative director for Wild Turkey Bourbon, and invest in numerous charities, sports teams, and franchises. So it's surprising that the "Dallas Buyers Club" actor had time to add "college professor" to his resume.

After greatly increasing the reach of notable companies like Lincoln and Salesforce by appearing in their commercials, McConaughey has become known as an advertisement guru. He garnered so much attention for Lincoln that "Saturday Night Live" even parodied his televised ads. Not long after, The University of Texas took notice, and now students of the institution can enroll in Script to Screen: Commercials with none other than Professor Matthew McConaughey.

According to the university, the course is designed for students who are serious about advertising, marketing, producing, or directing. The course helps students learn the ins and outs of "scripts, shot lists, storyboards, shooting schedules, visual effects, and behind-the-scenes footage."