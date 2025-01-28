JD Vance's Newest Hire Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

President Donald Trump and his administration made it quite clear they value what they consider to be merit-based hiring opportunities, rather than honoring the diversity, equity, and inclusion policies he's deemed illegal. Since Trump resumed his role as president on January 20, 2025, he's been busy at work weeding out what he views as discriminatory practices, like when he issued an order to the Federal Aviation Administration to cease its diversity-centered hiring process on January 21, 2025. Be that as it may, it seems Vice President JD Vance excused himself from adhering to similar practices when he recruited his own personnel. On January 27, 2025, it was reported that Buckley Carlson, the son of the controversial former Fox News host and avid Trump supporter Tucker Carlson, would serve as Vance's deputy press secretary.

Democrats and Trump detractors immediately decried the decision, citing the administration's alleged hypocrisy surrounding merit-based hiring practices. "In the DEI hire of the century, Buckley Carlson, son of Tucker Carlson, is joining Vice President JD Vance's office as deputy press secretary," Tennessee politician Chris D. Jackson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "MAGA opposes helping minorities but has no issue with nepotism when it benefits their own. Hypocrisy noted." Many commenters believed that nepotism factored into Buckley's appointment. "Republicans: Affirmative action is bad! DEI is bad! We need a meritocracy!" political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen wrote on X. "Also Republicans: Welcome to Tucker Carlson's son, Buckley, the newest member of JD Vance's staff."

