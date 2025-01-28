JD Vance's Newest Hire Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
President Donald Trump and his administration made it quite clear they value what they consider to be merit-based hiring opportunities, rather than honoring the diversity, equity, and inclusion policies he's deemed illegal. Since Trump resumed his role as president on January 20, 2025, he's been busy at work weeding out what he views as discriminatory practices, like when he issued an order to the Federal Aviation Administration to cease its diversity-centered hiring process on January 21, 2025. Be that as it may, it seems Vice President JD Vance excused himself from adhering to similar practices when he recruited his own personnel. On January 27, 2025, it was reported that Buckley Carlson, the son of the controversial former Fox News host and avid Trump supporter Tucker Carlson, would serve as Vance's deputy press secretary.
Democrats and Trump detractors immediately decried the decision, citing the administration's alleged hypocrisy surrounding merit-based hiring practices. "In the DEI hire of the century, Buckley Carlson, son of Tucker Carlson, is joining Vice President JD Vance's office as deputy press secretary," Tennessee politician Chris D. Jackson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "MAGA opposes helping minorities but has no issue with nepotism when it benefits their own. Hypocrisy noted." Many commenters believed that nepotism factored into Buckley's appointment. "Republicans: Affirmative action is bad! DEI is bad! We need a meritocracy!" political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen wrote on X. "Also Republicans: Welcome to Tucker Carlson's son, Buckley, the newest member of JD Vance's staff."
Buckley benefitted from nepotism before
Buckley Carlson already dipped his toes into the political sphere before he was recruited to Vice President JD Vance's staff. Between 2019 to 2025, he served in multiple capacities for Indiana Representative Jim Banks, including press secretary, communications director, and deputy chief of staff. Keeping in mind Tucker Carlson's wealth and influence, it wouldn't be surprising if he helped Buckley get his foot in the door.
Buckley fielded other nepotism allegations before his political career even began. When he applied to Georgetown University in 2014, his parents reportedly reached out to former president Joe Biden's controversial son and Georgetown alum Hunter Biden to help earn their son favor in the admissions process. Social media commenters recalled Biden's assistance, and related Buckley's admissions advantage to how he possibly received his spot on Vance's staff. "Tucker Carlson's son, Buckley Carlson, is now working as JD Vance's deputy press secretary," another X user wrote. "You know, the one who needed Hunter Biden's recommendation letter to get into Georgetown. So much for 'meritocracy' when they keep installing nepo babies."