Rosanne Barr's Plan To Salvage Her Career Has Donald Trump Written All Over It
Donald Trump's return to the White House seems to have gotten plenty of his admirers looking for a return to the spotlight — including Roseanne Barr. Barr wants to come back from her cancellation with a MAGA-coded new television show, telling Variety that she is shopping around a new comedy that will be about a farmer in Alabama who grows cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms while "saving the United States from drug gangs and China." As if sensing audiences trying to visualize the show, Barr compared it to "a cross between 'The Roseanne Show' and 'The Sopranos.'" The premise might sound controversial (or simply outlandish), but we know Barr is no stranger to being problematic.
Barr told Variety that she would be starring in the show, describing her character as, "[Living] with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm. And they have goats running through their house and stuff. It's based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii." And while the show certainly sounds like a sitcom of some sort, she then added that the fictional family would "save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime and alcoholism. It's kind of like the Coen brothers thing." We're not sure what Coen brothers movie she's talking about, but her description of the show certainly contains a lot of buzzwords that Trump loves to hammer home. Per Variety, the show has not officially been sold or put into production.
Roseanne will chart her return no matter what
Roseanne Barr fell from grace in 2018 when she was fired from the Trump-approved ABC reboot of "Roseanne" for tweeting that Barack Obama's aide, Valerie Jarrett, looked like an "ape." Despite deleting the tweet, apologizing, saying she didn't know Jarrett was black, and claiming she was on Ambien at the time — the eternally controversial comedienne hasn't worked in mainstream entertainment since, though she does host "The Roseanne Barr Podcast." However, the outlet also notes that Barr hasn't been able to get any of Donald Trump's close friends or allies on her podcast despite her enthusiasm for him, even admitting to Variety that "the Trump staff or whoever runs it, they're a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it. But it really hurt my feelings."
Despite her feelings being hurt, in speaking to Variety, Barr sounded like she was still a Trump loyalist, saying, "Hollywood has made itself irrelevant to the American people," adding, "If they want to survive, they should work with the new president. American people elected him in an overwhelming victory. They should get back in touch with [them] and make some money ... " So while Barr is clearly MAGA, it appears she plans to resurrect her career with or without his blessing, as she decisively told Variety, "The Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am. I'm not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself."