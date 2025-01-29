Rosanne Barr's Plan To Salvage Her Career Has Donald Trump Written All Over It

Donald Trump's return to the White House seems to have gotten plenty of his admirers looking for a return to the spotlight — including Roseanne Barr. Barr wants to come back from her cancellation with a MAGA-coded new television show, telling Variety that she is shopping around a new comedy that will be about a farmer in Alabama who grows cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms while "saving the United States from drug gangs and China." As if sensing audiences trying to visualize the show, Barr compared it to "a cross between 'The Roseanne Show' and 'The Sopranos.'" The premise might sound controversial (or simply outlandish), but we know Barr is no stranger to being problematic.

Barr told Variety that she would be starring in the show, describing her character as, "[Living] with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm. And they have goats running through their house and stuff. It's based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii." And while the show certainly sounds like a sitcom of some sort, she then added that the fictional family would "save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime and alcoholism. It's kind of like the Coen brothers thing." We're not sure what Coen brothers movie she's talking about, but her description of the show certainly contains a lot of buzzwords that Trump loves to hammer home. Per Variety, the show has not officially been sold or put into production.

