Donald Trump And Roseanne Barr's Relationship, Explained

At first glance, Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr seem like an unlikely pairing. But dig a little deeper, and their connection feels almost inevitable. Both come from the world of television and have built careers by stirring up controversy. Their shared political beliefs and disregard for polite conventions have made them natural allies in a political landscape that thrives on spectacle.

Advertisement

Their first public interaction dates back to 2016, during Trump's presidential run. Barr, a sharp critic of Hillary Clinton, mused to The Hollywood Reporter that "we would be so lucky if Trump won. Because then it wouldn't be Hillary." While she later clarified she wasn't endorsing him, her comments set the tone for their ongoing connection.

Between public scandals, cancellations, and various other problematic incidents, both Barr and Trump are no stranger to the limelight. Below we take a closer look at how their relationship evolved and when things started to go wrong for the former TV stars turned political lightning rods.