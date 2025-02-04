A Look Back At The Drama Between NBC News Anchor Tamron Hall And Megyn Kelly

Anyone who keeps up with America's biggest news networks will know that at one point in 2017 all hell broke loose at NBC. Acclaimed news anchor turned talk show host Tamron Hall made headlines when she packed her bags and left after it was announced that former Fox News host Megyn Kelly had been appointed in her 9 a.m. slot on the "Today" show. Prior to Hall's sudden departure, she was reportedly getting NBC the numbers it craved. As a source dished to People at the time, "She received an email [from an exec] congratulating the team for being number one. Then all of a sudden, it was like it vanished: Megyn Kelly is coming onboard, and who's going to have to move? Tamron. That's who."

Insiders also divulged that Hall, who underwent a stunning transformation during her time at NBC, was not only hurt by what she saw as a betrayal, but angered by the decision to essentially replace her with Kelly. The Daily Mail reported that the controversial TV personality was also offered a contract worth 20 times more than what Hall was earning from the network. As a result, "She wasn't going to settle for sitting on the sidelines. She basically said thank you, but no thank you," as Hall's friend, Mara Brock Akil, clarified to People. Hall, who has notably endured plenty of tragedy in her life, understandably described the circumstances of her departure from NBC as "a gut punch, per USA Today.

The talk show host later informed People that walking away from the job she loved left Hall feeling like she "didn't have anything to wake up to." Kelly, meanwhile, was on borrowed time at the network, but no one knew that just yet.