Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Was Once Arrested - Here's Why

For some celebrities, it seems like getting arrested is a right of passage — just ask the celebs who got into legal hot water in Florida, or the soap opera stars who've been in trouble with the law. Riley Keough is no exception. The "Daisy Jones & The Six" star, who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, was once a rebellious teenager who had a snafu with law enforcement.

While stopping by the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in January 2025, Keough shared, "I would sneak out and, you know, hang out with people I shouldn't [and] wasn't allowed to, and getting arrested." The podcast was the first time she spoke publicly about her prior arrest, making it one of many things fans didn't know about Keough.

The situation ended up being a tragic misunderstanding. Apparently, Keough was supposed to head over to a friend's house for a party, but later learned that the house wasn't her friend's place at all; it was someone else's house that was currently on the market. The cops showed up and Keough was one of a handful of teens taken into custody. Unsurprisingly, Keough's mother was not pleased. Lisa Marie wasn't even in town when her daughter got arrested, so Keough's aunt had to get her niece out of jail.

