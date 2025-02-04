Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Was Once Arrested - Here's Why
For some celebrities, it seems like getting arrested is a right of passage — just ask the celebs who got into legal hot water in Florida, or the soap opera stars who've been in trouble with the law. Riley Keough is no exception. The "Daisy Jones & The Six" star, who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, was once a rebellious teenager who had a snafu with law enforcement.
While stopping by the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in January 2025, Keough shared, "I would sneak out and, you know, hang out with people I shouldn't [and] wasn't allowed to, and getting arrested." The podcast was the first time she spoke publicly about her prior arrest, making it one of many things fans didn't know about Keough.
The situation ended up being a tragic misunderstanding. Apparently, Keough was supposed to head over to a friend's house for a party, but later learned that the house wasn't her friend's place at all; it was someone else's house that was currently on the market. The cops showed up and Keough was one of a handful of teens taken into custody. Unsurprisingly, Keough's mother was not pleased. Lisa Marie wasn't even in town when her daughter got arrested, so Keough's aunt had to get her niece out of jail.
Riley Keough shares a strange bond with her late grandfather
Fortunately, this incident happened before social media was as prevalent as it is today, so Riley Keough's arrest never hit the tabloids — which was a good thing, too, since Lisa Marie Presley told her daughter she was on her own. Though Keough wasn't tried in the court of public opinion, she was still punished in the court of her mother. "I was grounded for like three months," she explained on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. This punishment included her being grounded on her birthday.
Minor crime runs in Keough's family, because her famous grandfather, Elvis Presley, was arrested several times over the years. He was popped for speeding in 1955, as well as getting into a fight a year later. After stopping at a gas station, Elvis quickly drew attention to himself and was suddenly swarmed by fans wanting autographs of the rock and roll star. The King was happy to mingle with his fans, but soon traffic piled up at the gas station and began hurting the business, causing ire for the owner Edd Hopper. Per American Songwriter, Hopper reportedly asked Elvis more than once if he could get a move on. Then, a fight broke out between the two, as well as one of Hopper's employees. While the two gas station workers were fined by a judge, Elvis was just given a warning.
So, at least Keough wasn't arrested for fighting. It's a shame the two never met, as Elvis died years before Keough was born. They could've swapped prison stories.