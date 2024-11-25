Celebs Who Got Into Legal Hot Water In Florida

People don't always make the best choices when they get drunk, and Travis Scott found himself on the wrong end of those decisions in 2024 in Miami Beach. Officers responded to a call from a marina there at 1 a.m. that said there were people fighting on a yacht. The officers found Scott standing on the dock, yelling at people on one of the yachts parked there, obviously drunk. The people on the yacht didn't want to press charges, so he was offered the chance to leave, which he did — sort of.

Advertisement

As he walked away, he kept turning around to yell obscenities at the people with whom he had been arguing. He did end up leaving when he was picked up by a friend, but came back five minutes later to disturb the area again. Scott was arrested for misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication but was released on $650 bail. His attorney posted an update, "There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution." (via AP). Why he was on the dock is still unknown. This incident is not Scott's only brush with the law. As of 2024, he still faces lawsuits regarding the Astroworld tragedy, in which 10 people died at one of his concerts.

Advertisement