The Unusual Way Fox News' Dana Perino Met Her Husband

Dana Perino is well-known as a political commentator and former White House Press Secretary, but her personal life could easily be the plot of a romantic comedy. "The Five" host didn't expect to meet her husband, Peter McMahon, when she boarded a Chicago-bound flight in 1997, but that's exactly what happened. What people don't know about Perino is that she wouldn't have met her husband at all if they hadn't both been running late. Perino and McMahon were the last two people to board the plane, which meant they were assigned the only remaining seats right next to each other.

McMahon made an immediate impression on the former press secretary. During an interview with the American Enterprise Institute, she recalled him asking if he could put his bag above them. "And I look over. I'm like, 'accent,'" she joked. Perino admitted she was instantly drawn in by his British accent, then noticed that he was handsome and had no wedding ring. Her feelings towards McMahon only intensified throughout the flight.

Since McMahon was from the UK, they had to part ways when the plane landed, but Perino gave him her contact information. It took McMahon 10 days to reach out, and by then, Perino had started to lose hope. Just as she was preparing to forget about him, he emailed. 10 months later, Perino moved to England to be with him.

