Meet Dana Perino's Husband Peter McMahon

Dana Perino underwent a stunning transformation from White House press secretary to Fox News commentator and host, with a quick stop off as editorial director at Crown Publishing. But through all of the career changes, her personal life — namely her marriage to Peter McMahon, a British businessman — has remained stable.

McMahon and Perino met on an airplane flying from Denver, Colorado, to Chicago, Illinois. That was in August 1997, when she was 25 and he was 43. Despite the large age gap and the fact that they lived on different continents, neither party could stop the fireworks. "All week I'd been thinking about Dana, couldn't stop thinking about her. I wrote Dana an e-mail telling her how I felt," McMahon told Yahoo Life! From there they started talking on the phone, after which an off-the-cuff comment led to Perino flying to New Orleans — where McMahon was headed — for their first date. They married only 11 months after meeting, eloping in England in front of only two strangers who served as witnesses.

McMahon has two children from a previous marriage, but he and Perino have none together. Instead, they have devoted themselves to the dogs. They currently have Percy — before him was Jasper and before that was Henry, all of them Hungarian vizslas. McMahon is such a dog lover that he even once went to jail for it, after walking Henry without a leash and then failing to pay his fine in the allotted amount of time. Here are some other things to know about Dana Perino's husband Peter McMahon.