Tragic Details About Smallville Star Tom Welling

Look in the sky! It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's former CW heartthrob Tom Welling! Welling dominated the 2000s by starring as the Man of Steel in the hit series "Smallville." With his dreamy looks, great physique, and impressive acting skills, Welling became one of the chosen few who got the opportunity to play Superman. Fans were impressed with his take on the iconic DC universe superhero and his duality to believably play Superman's alter ego, Clark Kent (and plenty of other iterations like Bizarro, red Kryptonite Clark, etc.). Beginning in 2001 on the network The WB (which later became The CW), "Smallville" balanced action and romance during its 10-season run.

But since "Smallville" went off the air, Welling seemed to step out of the spotlight. He has had occasional acting roles here and there, but none that captured his former glory as the famous superhero. And 2025 started badly for Welling, as the former star got into some trouble with the law.