Andy Cohen Looks So Different In Throwback Pic From His High School Years
Andy Cohen hasn't always been a silver fox, but those expressive eyebrows have never changed! He posted a precious throwback photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, reminiscing on his junior prom in St. Louis.
Me in 1985! Revisit that great year tonight on #ThenandNow after #RHONY pic.twitter.com/V03JhyWlIz
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 17, 2017
Cohen transported us back to the 80s, as he's rocking a green-and-yellow plaid cummerbund complete with a matching bowtie, along with a tailcoat and boutonniere that served as a high school dance staples. He's rocking an all-brunette head of hair, complete with a perm to achieve that decade-friendly volume, and a smile from ear to ear. The photo credit dates the photo and event as May 11, 1985. Standing alongside and embracing him in the photo is his younger sister, Emily Rosenfeld, sporting a sultry, seemingly white, off-the-shoulder gown.
After graduating from Clayton High School in 1986, Cohen received a BFA in broadcast journalism at Boston College, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Cohen's trajectory into entertainment was not anticipated
It's hard to picture Andy Cohen not divulging into the lives of the Housewives on "Watch What Happens Live," but a career in television wasn't always what he pictured.
The family trade didn't align with Cohen's interests. In an interview with USA Today, Cohen detailed, "My family was in the food business, so we didn't really have any connections to TV or entertainment." His love of entertainment drove him to build a career from scratch, but that doesn't mean his parents didn't have their doubts. Cohen admitted he spent most of his childhood glued to the TV, fascinated by the drama and glamour of soap operas. During an interview with David Duchovny, Cohen disclosed what his mother thought would come of him. "I watched a lot of TV growing up, and I think she kept saying, you're going to be an airhead. You're going to be an airhead. What are you going to do with yourself?"
What they didn't know at the time was that Andy Cohen would end up building a reality TV empire. Watching soaps actually helped to inspire the "Real Housewives" franchise.