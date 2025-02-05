Andy Cohen Looks So Different In Throwback Pic From His High School Years

It's hard to picture Andy Cohen not divulging into the lives of the Housewives on "Watch What Happens Live," but a career in television wasn't always what he pictured.

The family trade didn't align with Cohen's interests. In an interview with USA Today, Cohen detailed, "My family was in the food business, so we didn't really have any connections to TV or entertainment." His love of entertainment drove him to build a career from scratch, but that doesn't mean his parents didn't have their doubts. Cohen admitted he spent most of his childhood glued to the TV, fascinated by the drama and glamour of soap operas. During an interview with David Duchovny, Cohen disclosed what his mother thought would come of him. "I watched a lot of TV growing up, and I think she kept saying, you're going to be an airhead. You're going to be an airhead. What are you going to do with yourself?"

What they didn't know at the time was that Andy Cohen would end up building a reality TV empire. Watching soaps actually helped to inspire the "Real Housewives" franchise.