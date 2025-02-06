Whatever Happened To The Facts Of Life Cast? Here's Where They Are Now

"The Facts of Life" was one of the most memorable sitcoms of the 1980s. A spinoff of the show "Different Strokes," "The Facts of Life" revolved around a group of girls from different walks of life and with vastly different personalities, all living together at a girl's boarding school. Former housekeeper turned matriarch Edna Garrett served as a mother figure and point of guidance for the young girls, often also serving as their employer while they worked to earn their room and board. The series tackled difficult issues like drug use, suicide, racial inequality, and underage drinking — so many common struggles that can happen with a group of teenagers coming of age. The show also introduced the world to superstars like George Clooney and Molly Ringwald.

Many changes were made between the show's first and second seasons. By season two, the number of girls under Mrs. Garrett's care was cut from seven to four. Along with Mrs. Garrett, the four girls would remain the show's focus for the remainder of its run. First was beautiful Blair, a rich socialite who was her own biggest fan. Next was Natalie, a smart and sometimes nerdy journalist in the making. Natalie's best friend was Tootie who gossiped nonstop and dreamed of being an actress. The second season of the show introduced Jo, a tough, no-nonsense greaser from Brooklyn who softens during her time at school. The show ended more than 30 years ago but still strikes a chord with audiences of all ages, and the show's main cast has continued to act in exciting roles since the series ended.

