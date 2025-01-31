The Worst Dress Stars (& Nepo Babies) At Paris Fashion Week 2025

Nothing screams style quite like Paris Fashion Week. So, with Paris Fashion Week 2025 behind us, surely we can see many stars who hit the highly-anticipated shows in style. While some of our favorite celebs made it clear that they know a thing or two about how to put together a great outfit, others left us scratching our heads. From a fully exposed thong to way too many head-to-toe black ensembles, there were many misses among the hits this year.

Advertisement

While the stars were clearly happy to head to France for the special occasion and show off their style for better or worse, so was the next generation. There were quite a few nepo babies in attendance at Paris Fashion Week, and some made their famous parents proud with their outfit choices, while others did not dress to impress. Luckily for all of our worst fashion week offenders, the other cities' celebrations of style are soon to follow, and the worst-dressed will get a chance to redeem themselves. Until then, we've got the worst dressed stars and nepo babies at Paris Fashion Week 2025.