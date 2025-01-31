The Worst Dress Stars (& Nepo Babies) At Paris Fashion Week 2025
Nothing screams style quite like Paris Fashion Week. So, with Paris Fashion Week 2025 behind us, surely we can see many stars who hit the highly-anticipated shows in style. While some of our favorite celebs made it clear that they know a thing or two about how to put together a great outfit, others left us scratching our heads. From a fully exposed thong to way too many head-to-toe black ensembles, there were many misses among the hits this year.
While the stars were clearly happy to head to France for the special occasion and show off their style for better or worse, so was the next generation. There were quite a few nepo babies in attendance at Paris Fashion Week, and some made their famous parents proud with their outfit choices, while others did not dress to impress. Luckily for all of our worst fashion week offenders, the other cities' celebrations of style are soon to follow, and the worst-dressed will get a chance to redeem themselves. Until then, we've got the worst dressed stars and nepo babies at Paris Fashion Week 2025.
Lily-Rose Depp looked about 70 years too young to be wearing this outfit
Despite her assertions that she has earned her stardom via her talent and not her famous parents, and despite her take on nepo babies that had us cringing, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter Lily-Rose Depp fits into both the "star" and "nepo baby" categories. And, after attending the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week, we can also add her to the "dresses like a snooty grandma" category. Between the fabric, tailoring, and silhouette, much about her tea-length skirt and coordinating jacket were the epitome of Chanel vibes. Yet, so much about this look fell flat. The dark tights that covered only a bit of her calves made this look feel heavy. Pairing it with silver, open-toed shoes intensified this feeling.
Beyond the ensemble, her styling didn't do anything to make this look feel fashion-forward or interesting. While her choice to leave her hair down and undone and keep her makeup simple was likely meant to tone down and balance the ensemble's stuffiness, in the end, it made the whole look feel unfinished and half-baked.
The fact that it was laundry day didn't keep Lourdes Leon from fashion week
Lourdes Leon's mom Madonna was known for her iconic cone-shaped bra. We just wish she would have lent one to her daughter for Paris Fashion Week. The 28-year-old nepo baby hit the Saint Laurent show in a very, very revealing ensemble. Going boldly topless and showing off your underwear in a cool, unexpected way could earn you a fashion A+. This ensemble, however, was more of an F for fashion fail.
Leon has had a stunning transformation over the years, and she's proved that she has fashion chops. Yet, this look simply didn't work. Her strapless lace catsuit could have looked cool with the right styling. With a black thong, strappy sandals, and no bra, however, it just felt messy and incomplete. Leon paired the outfit with a black leather trench coat that clearly gave her the ability to cover up when necessary. Instead, though, she opted to cover herself with her hand while posing for some photos. Wearing a sleeker, less bulky jacket and keeping it mostly closed likely would have made this fashion statement work a lot better.
Anya Taylor-Joy's skirt was apparently involved in a paper shredder accident
Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Christian Dior show in a bold, asymmetrical dress. The look was certainly unique and a real head-turner. Unfortunately, there were just too many different intense elements in this all-black ensemble for it to really work. The top was asymmetrical with an interesting neckline and leather sleeves with built-in gloves. If this was the top of a sleek jumpsuit or minidress, it certainly would have made for a chic look. Instead, it had a long skirt made entirely of fringe that exposed big, black underwear.
This skirt just felt odd when paired with the top and probably would have looked better with something with a similar vibe above. Taylor-Joy's glam hair worked well with the top, but not so much the bottom. The whole look felt incongruous and confusing, and overall, this caused it to fall flat.
Lisa Rinna looked like the little lad who loves berries and cream
If you had to do a double-take when you saw Lisa Rinna's look at the Stéphane Rolland show, you are definitely not alone. Rinna's hair and makeup left her almost unrecognizable. We can only assume that the star has never seen "Shrek," otherwise she surely would have looked in the mirror and known instantly what everyone would have compared her to when seeing this look: Lord Farquaad.
Rinna's hair and makeup here were so odd and distracting that they took attention away from her outfit, which interestingly enough, was actually on-point. From the neck down, Rinna looked chic and high-fashion. Clearly she tried to pair this with some edgy, interesting hair and makeup, but it was a misfire. With a high ponytail and some softer, glam makeup, Rinna would have looked incredible. Unfortunately, styling details like this can throw off a whole look, and Rinna's ensemble is living proof.
Venus Williams looked like she was over-prepared for a rainy day
Venus Williams can do it all; she famously stuns in tennis gear just as well as she struts her stuff in evening wear. Her usual eye for style made this total fashion flop at the Christian Dior show all the more perplexing. The jumpsuit and coordinating jacket was a nice idea in theory; a casual, sporty look paired with heels and upscale accessories can be a great move. The execution, however, fell flat. Instead of looking like a cool, unique juxtaposition, this outfit and its accessories just looked mismatched.
It would be difficult for most people to pull off a head-to-toe nylon windbreaker ensemble. Yet, there was a way to make this look work. In this case, though, the bagginess of the jacket and wrinkly fabric didn't feel high fashion. Furthermore, her hair and jewelry added even more conflicting visual details.
Ava Phillippe's look brought the witch from Hansel and Gretel to life
Ava Phillippe's parents, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, famously starred in "Cruel Intentions" together just six months before Ava was born in 1999. So, we think it's only fair that we ask what Ava's intentions were when she donned this odd ensemble at the Christian Dior show. It's clear that Witherspoon's daughter has grown up to be her twin, but if this outfit is any indication, she may not have inherited her mom's fashion prowess.
Head-to-toe black is usually an easy way to ensure that your outfit is chic and not overpowered by too many details. In this case, however, this dress had way too much going on. The outfit overwhelmed her, and her accessories managed to make it even heavier and messier-looking. Overall, she just needed a pointy hat and it would have been a perfect witch costume, but it just didn't feel high-fashion.
Nicola Coughlan's outfit looked like a trash bag that was falling apart
Nicola Coughlan can pull off pretty much anything — especially Regency era garb, as "Bridgerton" fans know all too well. Yet, even a stunning star like her couldn't make this look work. Coughlan hit the Christian Dior show in an all-black ensemble that left her looking totally overpowered. Between the skirt and the jacket, there was a lot of fabric here, and its cut gave major trash bag vibes.
The open shoulders could have worked to make the black fabric a bit less overwhelming. Yet, pairing it with black opaque tights, black shoes, and a black shoulder bag made the outfit more oppressive and also more boring. Coughlan's edgy makeup looked beautiful on her, and if she ditched the jacket and swapped the tights and pumps out for some knee-high boots, this look could have been a bit cooler and fresher.