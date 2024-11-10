Celebs Whose Take On Being Nepo Babies Had Us Cringing

The nepo baby debate has seen some polarizing takes over the years. Some celebrity offspring have taken the more socially acceptable path and acknowledged their privilege. For instance, when The Times asked Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter, Maya Hawke, if she "deserves" to have her fame, she candidly answered, "'Deserves' is a complicated word ... there are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don't, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway."

Advertisement

The "Stranger Things" star further asserted that she wasn't doing the world any favors by choosing a different career path. Even Gigi Hadid, the daughter of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Yolanda Hadid, acknowledged her privilege when she spoke to The Times in 2023. Still, the Victoria's Secret model credited her parents with instilling a strong work ethic in her.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's son, Jack Quaid, had a similar take when he appeared on The Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast in 2024. "I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that's more than half the battle," "The Boys" actor stated. After getting his start in the industry, all Jack wanted to do was to work so hard that nobody doubted his place in Hollywood. However, not all nepo babies are comfortable with admitting that they have a leg-up from day one. While Zooey Deschanel denied she's a nepo baby, another celeb child believed that their famous last name made things even harder for them.

Advertisement