What Does Lauren Sanchez Do For A Living? Details About Her Expansive Career

Lauren Sánchez has worn many hats throughout her career, including roles as a broadcast journalist, aviation entrepreneur, and children's author. While she's best known for her high-profile relationship with Jeff Bezos, Sánchez's professional journey spans multiple industries.

Advertisement

She got her start in broadcast journalism, gaining national exposure through her work with "Extra" and Fox Sports. Most notably, she began co-hosting "Good Day LA" in 2003, making her a staple in Los Angeles news media. Sánchez eventually stepped away from full-time broadcasting to focus on family life with her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell.

In 2011, Sánchez discovered a new passion: aviation. With a flight instructor as her father, flying was always in her DNA. "I had my job, I had a career, and then I found a calling," she told The Hollywood Reporter about her aviation journey. By 2016, she had earned her helicopter pilot's license and founded Black Ops Aviation, a company specializing in aerial cinematography. "I loved entertainment, and I loved filming, and so I got to combine all of it." She went on to consult for major Hollywood productions like Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk." Her passion for aviation also led Sánchez to Bezos, who hired Black Ops Aviation to film content for his space venture, Blue Origin.

Advertisement