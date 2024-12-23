The Controversial Way Jeff Bezos Kickstarted His Romance With Lauren Sánchez

Alexa, avert your eyes. When most people picture Jeff Bezos, "sex appeal" probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But the former Amazon CEO seemed pretty determined to prove he was still in his prime when Bezos pursued stunning news anchor Lauren Sánchez. Mere hours before rumors of their fling made headlines worldwide, which led Sánchez to ask Donald Trump's inner circle for PR advice, the billionaire businessman attempted to do a bit of damage control via a tweet announcing his shocking divorce from MacKenzie Scott, Bezos' wife of 25 years who raised his four children and even helped to build Amazon from the ground up. Bezos framed their split as a measured and amicable joint decision, but the stories that swiftly followed offered a much spicier take.

The National Enquirer revealed all the secrets of the scandal, alleging that Bezos had been sending steamy texts to Sánchez, who was also married at the time. According to the leaked messages, their affair had been going on for months, and the world's then wealthiest man was smitten. He wrote: "I like it when you're strong, and I like it when you're vulnerable. Everything [...] All of this is just straight from my heart. I love everything about you," (via Page Six). In other messages, he pictured a simple life with Sánchez, gushing, "I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you." This picture of simple domesticity was a far cry from the lavish lifestyle that came to define their high-profile romance in the years that followed.

