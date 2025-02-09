What Fox News' Martha MacCallum Really Looks Like Without Makeup
As the executive editor and anchor of "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Martha MacCallum is a familiar face on Fox News. With decades of experience in broadcast journalism, she maintains a polished on-air look, appearing with expertly styled hair and flawless makeup. But away from the studio's bright lights, the veteran journalist embraces a more natural look, occasionally sharing makeup-free moments with her social media followers.
These glimpses often occur during her workouts, a key part of MacCallum's daily routine. In 2016, she posted a bare-faced selfie on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing off her naturally glowing skin. Then, in 2024, MacCallum shared another no-makeup selfie on Instagram during a morning run in Paris.
While many celebrities look unrecognizable without makeup, MacCallum effortlessly swaps her studio-ready aesthetic for a casual ponytail and naturally flushed face. Despite being in her 60s, her skin appears fresh and radiant, proving that MacCallum doesn't need her on-air glam to look her best.
Martha MacCallum's secrets to looking flawless
As a veteran Fox News personality, Martha MacCallum has a dedicated glam team that keeps her camera-ready. "I'm very grateful for their work every single day," she told Woman's World, adding, "They work really hard." Over the years, she's picked up tricks from her team to do her own makeup when necessary.
But looking great isn't just about makeup. For MacCallum, it starts with healthy skin, which is why she uses a lot of moisturizers and serums in her self-care routine. When it comes to skincare, she believes more is more. MacCallum admitted that while she used to only use a drop of each product, she now likes to slather them on. She also emphasized the importance of sleep. "I really think, especially the older I get, there's nothing that's more important than getting your rest," MacCallum said. "There's nothing more beautiful than a well-rested, healthy woman."
MacCallum's approach to beauty proves that self-care is key to looking great at any age. Whether she's fully glammed up for Fox News or going makeup-free on a run, her radiant skin shines through.