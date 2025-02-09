What Fox News' Martha MacCallum Really Looks Like Without Makeup

As the executive editor and anchor of "The Story with Martha MacCallum," Martha MacCallum is a familiar face on Fox News. With decades of experience in broadcast journalism, she maintains a polished on-air look, appearing with expertly styled hair and flawless makeup. But away from the studio's bright lights, the veteran journalist embraces a more natural look, occasionally sharing makeup-free moments with her social media followers.

Advertisement

These glimpses often occur during her workouts, a key part of MacCallum's daily routine. In 2016, she posted a bare-faced selfie on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing off her naturally glowing skin. Then, in 2024, MacCallum shared another no-makeup selfie on Instagram during a morning run in Paris.

While many celebrities look unrecognizable without makeup, MacCallum effortlessly swaps her studio-ready aesthetic for a casual ponytail and naturally flushed face. Despite being in her 60s, her skin appears fresh and radiant, proving that MacCallum doesn't need her on-air glam to look her best.