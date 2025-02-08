How Big Of An Age Gap Did Angelina Jolie And Billy Bob Thornton Have?

Billy Bob Thornton is no stranger to age-gap romances. The "Landman" star is about 15 years older than his fourth wife, Pietra Dawn Cherniak, and about nine years older than sixth and current wife, Connie Angland. However, by far Thornton's biggest age gap was with fifth wife Angelina Jolie, whom he married in May 2000 when he was nearly 45, and she was about to turn 25. Thornton and Jolie certainly seemed eager to prove their commitment to one another, with the latter getting a tattoo of her beau's name, and the pair even wearing vials containing each other's blood on necklaces. They didn't last long, though, and their divorce was finalized in 2003. However, are all age-gap relationships always doomed to fail? We asked an expert to shed some light on what might have gone wrong between Thornton and Jolie, and if the years between them might have played a major part in their split.

Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, says a significant age gap isn't necessarily a death sentence for a relationship. However, she also says a 20-year gap, such as the one shared by Thornton and Jolie, can be quite difficult to overcome in the long run. "There are differences in activity and interest levels," Trombetti told The List, adding, "Most people in their 20s want to see the world and go clubbing, whereas someone in their 40s is more settled and wants to stay at home ... One of them could be slowing down and gearing up for retirement while another is still taking care of young kids."