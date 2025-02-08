Tragic Details About Bristol Palin

In a January 2025 Instagram Stories upload, Bristol Palin opened up about a difficult health scare after she woke up and soon noticed one side of her face felt numb. In the clip, Palin's face was drooping. "Within a couple hours the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed. Couldn't really blink my eye. Definitely had no movement on [the left side] of my face," she explained. Palin visited her doctor and was told she was likely experiencing Bell's palsy.

Thankfully, nine days after she first noticed symptoms, Palin shared she was doing better. "I know I look crazy right now, but this has been such an improvement from what I was looking like," she said. "I'm finally starting to get some of the sensation back." The star shared she was on medication to help the temporary condition clear up.

Palin isn't the only celebrity to be diagnosed with the scary condition, though. Former "The Bachelorette" star Emily Maynard developed Bell's palsy while pregnant, and Angelina Jolie tragically experienced the health issue in 2017.