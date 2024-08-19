The Most Tragic Details About Angelina Jolie's Life

Content warning: the following article mentions self-harm, suicidal ideation, addiction, and sexual assault.

Angelina Jolie has endless claims to fame. Throughout the years, she's been known as an A-list actor, an international sex symbol, and an award-winning filmmaker, just to name a few. Jolie began her rise to fame in 1995 when she starred in "Hackers." In 2000, the actor nabbed an Academy Award for her visceral performance in the blockbuster drama, "Girl, Interrupted."

Advertisement

Jolie traveled to Cambodia in 2000 to film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider." After observing the country's social and environmental issues, she decided to take action by becoming a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations. The following year, the Hollywood icon adopted her first child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, from a Cambodian orphanage (Jolie's family would eventually come to include six children). Since then, the actor has dedicated copious time and resources to philanthropy. She's founded several charitable organizations and has tackled numerous humanitarian issues, including public health, conservation, education, and more.

In addition to her illustrious acting career, Jolie has also directed several films, including 2017's award-winning "First They Killed My Father." And she hasn't stopped there: in 2023, she claimed her place as a fashion maven when she opened her clothing store, Atelier Jolie, in New York City. With such an elite resume, one might assume that everything Jolie touches turns to gold. But in reality, the A-lister has endured plenty of heartbreak and trauma. From grappling with mental health struggles to suffering an earth-shattering loss, Jolie has been dealt some terribly tragic cards in life.

Advertisement