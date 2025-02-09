Inside Brooke Shields' Tragic Experience With Plastic Surgery
Brooke Shields has undergone a stunning transformation, but if there's one person who knows what it's like to feel the constant pressures of maintaining a youthful appearance as you age, it's her. In fact, the beloved actor wrote a bestselling book all about it, fittingly entitled, "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman." In 2024, the "Blue Lagoon" star opined during an interview with Allure, "Isn't it interesting how we even have to say, okay, well if you're going to age, you're going to have to do it gracefully. Excuse me, but f**k you. Aging is not a graceful process."
In her book, Shields detailed a nightmarish plastic surgery experience that she had in her 40s — and it wasn't even for appearance's sake. Speaking to Us Weekly ahead of the release, the actor revealed that after chatting with her gynecologist about the length of her labia, which had caused the actor significant discomfort since high school, Shields was delighted to learn that there are procedures to remedy the irritation. However, the plastic surgeon in question ended up doing way more than just a labiaplasty, with Shields recalling, "He informed me that he threw in a little bonus." This "bonus" was a vaginal rejuvenation surgery, a procedure the "Pretty Baby" star didn't want and definitely didn't sign off on.
As Shields put it, "It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind." She confessed to feeling immense "shame [and] anger" in the aftermath but the actor didn't take any legal action against the surgeon. Sadly, Shields would have had a pretty strong case as Danny Karon, law professor at the University of Michigan Law School and The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, exclusively told The List.
Brooke Shields could have sued the surgeon in question
Brooke Shields has had to deal with tons of heartbreaking health issues, and the unwanted invasive plastic surgery she received is just another tragic thing that has been revealed about Shields' life. The actor has never been overly invested in cosmetic surgery, reasoning to Allure, "The slope does get very slippery very fast." She doesn't judge anyone who gets regular procedures, though, elaborating, "I think being 'graceful' as you age is just admitting the truth and then seeing what you're comfortable doing about it." And while the "Sahara" star was comfortable with getting a labiaplasty, she didn't want an unsolicited vaginal rejuvenation thrown in for good measure.
Law professor and manager of Your Lovable Lawyer, Danny Karon, exclusively confirmed to The List that Shields could, by all means, have ended the offending surgeon's career, or at least irreparably damaged his reputation, had she sought legal action. "The doctor's offense gives rise to two potential claims, one criminal and the other civil," Karon explained. "She could also have a breach of contract claim against the doctor and the hospital for having exceeded the scope of his agreed-upon engagement." Moreover, Shields could have reported the offending surgeon to the state medical board (she still could, even now).
Karon understood why the actor didn't pursue any legal action in the aftermath of the unwanted procedure, clarifying, "Often in cases involving intimate sexual topics, victims are reluctant to come forward for fear of revictimization. In Shields' case, there may also have been a sense of embarrassment to go public with this." Karon applauded Shields' bravery for speaking up in her book regardless, pointing out, "Hopefully, her coming out with her story will encourage others to come forward and seek the justice they deserve."