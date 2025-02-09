Inside Brooke Shields' Tragic Experience With Plastic Surgery

Brooke Shields has undergone a stunning transformation, but if there's one person who knows what it's like to feel the constant pressures of maintaining a youthful appearance as you age, it's her. In fact, the beloved actor wrote a bestselling book all about it, fittingly entitled, "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman." In 2024, the "Blue Lagoon" star opined during an interview with Allure, "Isn't it interesting how we even have to say, okay, well if you're going to age, you're going to have to do it gracefully. Excuse me, but f**k you. Aging is not a graceful process."

In her book, Shields detailed a nightmarish plastic surgery experience that she had in her 40s — and it wasn't even for appearance's sake. Speaking to Us Weekly ahead of the release, the actor revealed that after chatting with her gynecologist about the length of her labia, which had caused the actor significant discomfort since high school, Shields was delighted to learn that there are procedures to remedy the irritation. However, the plastic surgeon in question ended up doing way more than just a labiaplasty, with Shields recalling, "He informed me that he threw in a little bonus." This "bonus" was a vaginal rejuvenation surgery, a procedure the "Pretty Baby" star didn't want and definitely didn't sign off on.

As Shields put it, "It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind." She confessed to feeling immense "shame [and] anger" in the aftermath but the actor didn't take any legal action against the surgeon. Sadly, Shields would have had a pretty strong case as Danny Karon, law professor at the University of Michigan Law School and The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, exclusively told The List.