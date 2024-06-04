Heartbreaking Health Issues Brooke Shields Has Dealt With

The following article includes mentions of sexual abuse, depression, and suicide.

Despite her massive success, it's no secret that Brooke Shields has weathered her fair share of heartbreak and misfortune in life, from experiencing sexual abuse to growing up in a problematic household. Along with Shields' rough childhood and tragic past, she has faced many other hardships, including the death of her parents and struggles related to both the actor's mental and physical health. Over the years, Shields had been diagnosed with severe postnatal depression and been in and out of the hospital for numerous reasons such as a grand mal seizure and emergency surgery. "Sometimes I'm amazed that I survived any of it," she mused in her Hulu documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" in 2023 (via The New York Times).

Indeed, it's been a pretty tough road for the beloved and highly bankable star. "The injuries that I've had, it's amazing to see what your body is capable of," she informed Health Living magazine in a previous interview. "There's health, and wellbeing. Look at the whole [...] what it means to really live in your body and in your life to your best." Sometimes, we take our bodies and health for granted, says Shields. "It's such an easy thing to overlook and forget," she remarked. "But your body is extraordinary in how it wants to heal, and how much it can do that's miraculous."