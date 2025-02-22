Who Is Kali Uchis' Boyfriend Don Toliver? Here's What We Know

Don Toliver pursued a career in music at a very young age and gained some attention on SoundCloud.His sound is rather unique, with elements of trap, hip-hop, melodic rap, and other experimental sounds, which built his fan base.

In 2018, he was discovered by popular rap artist Travis Scott (a.k.a Jacques Berman Webster II), who signed him to Cactus Jack Records. The next year, his song, "No Idea," became a TikTok trend and further catapulted his fame. His first album landed at number seven on the Billboard 200 Chart. Additionally, he has participated in several collaborations with high-profile artists like Travis Scott, NAV, Gunna, Internet Money, and many more.

As a hip-hop artist, Toliver easily formed a bond with Kali Uchis because of their love of music and the success of their careers. In fact, Uchis was featured on two of Toliver's tracks, "Drugs N Hella Melodies" and "4 Me." Uchis also featured Toliver in her song "Fantasy." Their collaborations don't end there. In a move that rivaled Katy Perry's pregnancy announcement, the power couple used Uchis' music video, "Tu Corazón Es Mio," to announce their pregnancy. They welcomed their first child two months later, making Toliver a father in March of 2024. If Uchis and Toliver continue on this trajectory, they may become one of the most famous couples in rap history.

