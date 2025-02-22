Who Is Kali Uchis' Boyfriend Don Toliver? Here's What We Know
Colombian-American pop artist Kali Uchis has been with successful hip-hop artist Don Toliver since 2021. While they mostly keep their relationship private, Uchis' sweet social media posts give fans some insight into their relationship and may make them curious to know more about Toliver.
Toliver's government name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, and he was born in Houston, Texas, in June 1994. He grew up in Alief, Texas, the same area of Texas Beyoncé comes from. While he is a notable name in the music industry, he had humble beginnings. The only attention he got in high school was because of his sneaker collection. But after recording "Pep Rally," his popularity quickly soared. "It got to the point where even the coolest kids at school would walk up to me like, 'Sing that song, bro,'" he told Complex. That gave him the motivation to continue pushing forward in his music career.
His music career soared, and so did his love life
Don Toliver pursued a career in music at a very young age and gained some attention on SoundCloud.His sound is rather unique, with elements of trap, hip-hop, melodic rap, and other experimental sounds, which built his fan base.
In 2018, he was discovered by popular rap artist Travis Scott (a.k.a Jacques Berman Webster II), who signed him to Cactus Jack Records. The next year, his song, "No Idea," became a TikTok trend and further catapulted his fame. His first album landed at number seven on the Billboard 200 Chart. Additionally, he has participated in several collaborations with high-profile artists like Travis Scott, NAV, Gunna, Internet Money, and many more.
As a hip-hop artist, Toliver easily formed a bond with Kali Uchis because of their love of music and the success of their careers. In fact, Uchis was featured on two of Toliver's tracks, "Drugs N Hella Melodies" and "4 Me." Uchis also featured Toliver in her song "Fantasy." Their collaborations don't end there. In a move that rivaled Katy Perry's pregnancy announcement, the power couple used Uchis' music video, "Tu Corazón Es Mio," to announce their pregnancy. They welcomed their first child two months later, making Toliver a father in March of 2024. If Uchis and Toliver continue on this trajectory, they may become one of the most famous couples in rap history.