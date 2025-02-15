What Big Bang Theory Star Melissa Rauch Looks Like Without Makeup

Melissa Rauch captivated audiences for years on "The Big Bang Theory" as Howard Wolowitz's quirky girlfriend and later wife, Bernadette Rostenkowski. Given Bernadette's esteemed profession as a microbiologist and attraction to a man with a bowl cut whose wardrobe looked like it came entirely from the Sears boy department (sorry, Howard!), she didn't exactly fit the stereotype of someone who goes shopping at Sephora and spends hours ogling over herself in the mirror. That said, one could assume that Rauch didn't wear a lot of makeup to master Bernadette's look. Well, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"The Big Bang Theory" cast looks totally unrecognizable without makeup, Rauch included. The actor often shares barefaced photos on social media, showing fans the dialed-down version of herself that her husband Winston Rauch likely sees all the time. And if we're being honest, Rauch is so naturally stunning that the CBS makeup team likely used cosmetics to tone down her beauty to better fit her character's look.

In 2021, Rauch posted a makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram bundled up next to a snowman while inside. "When there's zero chance of snow, but the kids want to build a snowman," she wrote next to a makeshift snowman made out of a white duvet and miscellaneous art supplies. While the faux, no-melt snowman may have been the main character in that particular photo, we couldn't help but admire Rauch's raw beauty.

