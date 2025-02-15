What Big Bang Theory Star Melissa Rauch Looks Like Without Makeup
Melissa Rauch captivated audiences for years on "The Big Bang Theory" as Howard Wolowitz's quirky girlfriend and later wife, Bernadette Rostenkowski. Given Bernadette's esteemed profession as a microbiologist and attraction to a man with a bowl cut whose wardrobe looked like it came entirely from the Sears boy department (sorry, Howard!), she didn't exactly fit the stereotype of someone who goes shopping at Sephora and spends hours ogling over herself in the mirror. That said, one could assume that Rauch didn't wear a lot of makeup to master Bernadette's look. Well, that couldn't be further from the truth.
"The Big Bang Theory" cast looks totally unrecognizable without makeup, Rauch included. The actor often shares barefaced photos on social media, showing fans the dialed-down version of herself that her husband Winston Rauch likely sees all the time. And if we're being honest, Rauch is so naturally stunning that the CBS makeup team likely used cosmetics to tone down her beauty to better fit her character's look.
In 2021, Rauch posted a makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram bundled up next to a snowman while inside. "When there's zero chance of snow, but the kids want to build a snowman," she wrote next to a makeshift snowman made out of a white duvet and miscellaneous art supplies. While the faux, no-melt snowman may have been the main character in that particular photo, we couldn't help but admire Rauch's raw beauty.
Melissa Rauch once accidentally flashed her makeup team in hilarious mishap
While Melissa Rauch's everyday makeup for "The Big Bang Theory" wasn't over-the-top, one Halloween-themed episode saw Rauch undergo a complete style transformation. She and co-star Simon Helberg dressed up as Smurfette and Papa Smurf and their makeup team didn't take any shortcuts. During a PaleyFest panel in March 2013, Helberg and Rauch explained that it took hours to achieve Smurf status. The real struggle, however, came when it was time to shed their vibrant skin, which resulted in an awkward incident for Rauch.
As two men wiped her skin clean, she was asked to lift her legs so they could get underneath. Wearing a dress with a bodysuit underneath, Rauch obliged only to learn that her bodysuit didn't provide full coverage: "I hear one of the guys go 'Haha.' And I just thought, 'Oh, they're just telling jokes back and forth to each other.'" She took a peek in the mirror only to realize that her lady bits were on the loose. Rauch continued, "And I was like, 'Dear Lord Jesus, that's my business!' I had totally exposed myself, and then I put my legs down and then just looked at them and said, 'Long night.'"
As for Rauch's day-to-day makeup, it's a lot less blue. Speaking to Us Weekly in 2017, she mentioned bringing sunscreen with her wherever she goes. She also shared some of the makeup brands she uses, including Laura Mercier, CoverGirl, and Charlotte Tilbury. Overall, however, Rauch seems to be low-key when it comes to beauty and skincare. She shared her appreciation for face masks with Apartment Therapy in 2020, and also said, "I'm pretty simple when taking care of myself: skincare routine, and occasionally I'll do a facial."