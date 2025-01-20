You Won't Recognize The Big Bang Theory Cast Without Makeup
Bazinga! The hit multi-cam sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" is potentially getting a spinoff (via Screen Rant); Pasadena residents and Cal Tech physicists alike couldn't be more excited to welcome back the cast. The "Big Bang" universe has already built incredible success with spinoffs like "Young Sheldon" and "George & Mandy's First Marriage," so it's unsurprising that the show's execs would want to produce more of its kind. While the only actors that have been announced to make a comeback are Brian Posehn, Kevin Sussman, and Lauren Lapkus (via Variety), let's hope the six leading players make a decent amount of appearances.
The 2007 sitcom's clever formula of easily digestible plot lines, along with frequent spaces to laugh, was a recipe for "The Big Bang Theory"'s legendary fame — up there with shows like "How I Met Your Mother," "Friends," and "Cheers." What heightened the series' fame has a lot to do with the ever-so-talented cast. Actors like Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, and Kaley Cuoco's faces are now globally recognized for their time on the show. Even years after the sitcom's end, their recognizability has stayed consistent. However, if you saw the cast without their signature on-screen and red carpet makeup, we bet you wouldn't recognize them.
Kaley Cuoco is a barefaced beauty
Following her time on "8 Simple Rules," Kaley Cuoco got her big break as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory," recognized for her blonde hair, chic style, and limited skill set — though, how could she compare to the genius theoretical and experimental physicists who lived across the hall? Cuoco has since starred in many hit shows, including "The Flight Attendant" and "Based on a True Story." Her gorgeous blue eyes are always accompanied by a trendy eyeshadow look and a pink lip. In November 2024, the actor appeared on "The Tonight Show" sporting a smoky black lid, which perfectly complemented her sleek ponytail and black dress.
When she's not doing late-night talk shows, Cuoco is normally rocking a no-makeup look at home, which she occasionally shows on her social media; what she looks like underneath all that makeup is stunning. In April 2023, Cuoco posted a selfie (are we still calling it an usie?) on Instagram with her beau, Tom Pelphrey, with a messy updo and a bare face.
While she's naturally glowing in the photo, the actor once revealed that her glass skin was not always consistent. Cuoco said in a PopSugar interview that her younger self despised being on camera due to her struggles with acne (via Elle). "Not a good thing when you are on a television series," Cuoco added.
Mayim Bialik has a creative way to stay ageless
Neuroscientist? Actor? However you know of her, Mayim Bialik is one of THE faces of "The Big Bang Theory," so much so that she collaborated on "Young Sheldon" with Jim Parsons to reprise their roles as oddball couple Sheldon and Amy. The actor has also made a name for herself in the game show world, stepping in as interim host of "Jeopardy!" after Alex Trebek's death.
Bialik's stunning transformation from kid actor on "Blossom" to comedic genius on "Call Me Kat" has all been documented on-screen. With all those studio lights, Bialik's face is heavy with industry makeup. However, off-camera, the actor lets her gorgeous face breathe, which she often shares on social media.
She's been keeping it casual on Instagram, posting a no-makeup selfie in a hyperbaric chamber from the International Hyperbarics Association on New Year's Eve 2024. According to the Cleveland Clinic, hyperbaric oxygen therapy can heal damage to the skin, so keep rejuvenating your face, girl! Bialik's mascara-less blue eyes popped behind her signature orange glasses as she smirked with glee, relaxing in the chamber — and certainly ringing in the New Year her own way.
Melissa Rauch's cheeky all-natural smirk is to die for
Rounding out the three leading ladies, Melissa Rauch played the mini but mighty Bernadette, Howard's adorable girlfriend, whose anger could sometimes be bone-chilling. These days, Rauch's face graces America's screens on NBC's 2023 revival of the 1984 sitcom "Night Court," as she plays New York City judge Abby Stone.
Stepping out of the fictional version of Manhattan Criminal Court, Rauch is usually showing off her flawless, no-makeup skin on her Instagram, like the rest of her "Big Bang" castmates. In December 2024, Rauch posted a photo of her bare face smugly smiling as she triumphantly stood above a tiny snowman. "Do I purposely build snowmen extra diminutive in stature, so I can smugly tower over them? You know it!" Rauch wrote in the caption. She never needs blush again, because her rosy, winter-kissed cheeks have enough pink in them to last her a lifetime.
Christine Baranski's no-makeup look is turn-of-the-century accurate
Christine Baranski needs no introduction. The actor played Leonard's apathetic mother, Beverly Hofstadter, but Baranski has proven herself as an acclaimed actress through many other pieces of work, including "Mamma Mia," "The Good Fight," and "Chicago." From her dramatic corporate eyeshadow in a modern Chicago law firm to her bold red lips at a 20s Chicago newspaper, Baranski's face has essentially traveled through time, in many exquisite looks — even when she donned a "Who" nose in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
Because she isn't interested in social media – something you may have never known about Baranski — it's rare to see her without makeup. The closest you'd get to seeing her bare face is when she's playing Agnes in "The Gilded Age." The show, a period piece, demands actors to look period-accurate, which includes makeup. Nicki Ledermann, the series' head of makeup, told Vogue: "In the late 1800s, makeup on women was frowned upon, as it was reserved only for stage actors and prostitutes." When Baranski graces the screen, viewers see her all-natural face (maybe a bit of foundation); it's completely unrecognizable from her usual bold lipstick and prominent eye makeup.
Lauren Lapkus sports a night-in natural look
Lauren Lapkus may have only had a small role on "The Big Bang Theory," but this comedian has an unforgettable face. Lapkus made a brief cameo in eight episodes of the show, playing Denise, comic book shop owner Stuart's store manager and subsequent love interest. The actor is known for a number of other media, including "Orange is the New Black," "Crashing," and the 2020 film "The Wrong Missy."
One glance at Lapkus's Instagram will give you a glimpse into her makeup staples. Her bright blue eyes are usually complemented by a black, winged eyeliner. Her usual lipstick color tends to feature coral, pink hues. However, Lapkus is not afraid to flaunt her unadorned features. In a November 2022 post on Instagram, Lapkus sported a no-makeup look as she sat in casual attire. "Cozy night at home," she captioned the post.
Lapkus doesn't claim to be a makeup guru, but she once played one in a 2014 "Funny or Die" video. The comedian played MUA YouTuber Harmony, who is "living with possession." She goes through her regimen as an evil spirit gains control of her body. We're not sure what her real makeup routine looks like, but hopefully, it doesn't involve any demons!