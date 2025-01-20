You Won't Recognize The Big Bang Theory Cast Without Makeup

Bazinga! The hit multi-cam sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" is potentially getting a spinoff (via Screen Rant); Pasadena residents and Cal Tech physicists alike couldn't be more excited to welcome back the cast. The "Big Bang" universe has already built incredible success with spinoffs like "Young Sheldon" and "George & Mandy's First Marriage," so it's unsurprising that the show's execs would want to produce more of its kind. While the only actors that have been announced to make a comeback are Brian Posehn, Kevin Sussman, and Lauren Lapkus (via Variety), let's hope the six leading players make a decent amount of appearances.

The 2007 sitcom's clever formula of easily digestible plot lines, along with frequent spaces to laugh, was a recipe for "The Big Bang Theory"'s legendary fame — up there with shows like "How I Met Your Mother," "Friends," and "Cheers." What heightened the series' fame has a lot to do with the ever-so-talented cast. Actors like Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, and Kaley Cuoco's faces are now globally recognized for their time on the show. Even years after the sitcom's end, their recognizability has stayed consistent. However, if you saw the cast without their signature on-screen and red carpet makeup, we bet you wouldn't recognize them.