Is Prince William Left Handed? Royals Who Have This Rare Trait
Being left handed is rare; only 10% of the population can claim the trait. But being left handed and first in line to the British throne? That distinction belongs to just one person: William, Prince of Wales. When King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, fans learned something new about his son. During the ascension ceremony, cameras captured Prince William signing the proclamation documents with his left hand. While it surprised many royal watchers, Prince William's left handedness has been evident for years. A throwback image from his first day at Eton shows him signing a book with his left hand.
But Prince William isn't the only royal who favors his left hand. His distant relative, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is one of the more recent left handed royals, (but she's not related to Prince William by blood, as she's married to Prince Edward). The trait also runs deep in the British monarchy, given that Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, and Queen Victoria were reportedly born left handed.
Yet, despite their natural inclination, earlier generations of royals were trained to write with their right hand. So, why did they suppress their left handedness, and what does it reveal about royal tradition?
The stigma of left handedness in royal history
Historically speaking, left handedness carried strong negative connotations, often rooted in superstition. In fact, the word sinister is derived from the Latin term for 'left,' reinforcing the idea that being left handed was unnatural or unlucky. These beliefs were widespread during the Middle Ages, influencing many cultures, including British royal traditions.
For example, Queen Victoria was likely trained to write with her right hand, as she painted with her left hand, which indicates that her left hand was actually dominant. This practice continued into the 20th century as King George VI, who was naturally left handed, was forced to switch writing hands as a child. While it may have helped him avoid scrutiny from the general population, it came at a cost. George VI's stutter, famously depicted in "The King's Speech," may have stemmed from being forced to write with his right hand. (via The Lancet). His biographer, Sir John Wheeler-Bennett, notes that King George VI did not stammer as a young child, but developed it when he was 7 or 8 years old. In the former King's 1958 biography, Bennett suggests that the stutter could be "attributed to his being naturally left handed and being compelled to write with his right hand."
However, as outdated superstitions faded, so did the stigma surrounding left handedness. Unlike royals of the past, Prince William has been openly left handed since childhood without facing pressure to change.