Is Prince William Left Handed? Royals Who Have This Rare Trait

Being left handed is rare; only 10% of the population can claim the trait. But being left handed and first in line to the British throne? That distinction belongs to just one person: William, Prince of Wales. When King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, fans learned something new about his son. During the ascension ceremony, cameras captured Prince William signing the proclamation documents with his left hand. While it surprised many royal watchers, Prince William's left handedness has been evident for years. A throwback image from his first day at Eton shows him signing a book with his left hand.

But Prince William isn't the only royal who favors his left hand. His distant relative, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is one of the more recent left handed royals, (but she's not related to Prince William by blood, as she's married to Prince Edward). The trait also runs deep in the British monarchy, given that Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, and Queen Victoria were reportedly born left handed.

Yet, despite their natural inclination, earlier generations of royals were trained to write with their right hand. So, why did they suppress their left handedness, and what does it reveal about royal tradition?