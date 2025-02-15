Who Was Joy Taylor's Ex Husband, Richard Giannotti And Why Did They Split?

Richard Giannotti, once a promising young professional baseball player and former husband to Fox Sports 1 host Joy Taylor, has gone on to build a successful life in the financial sector post-sports. Born on August 9th, 1983 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Giannotti first flexed his athletic talents at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kansas. His impressive skills on the field earned him a scholarship to the University of Miami, where he played as an outfielder while pursuing a business administration degree.

Giannotti was drafted by the Anaheim Angels in 2004, spending eight years total in professional baseball (including time in the minor leagues with the Angels and Cardinals organizations). After retiring from the sport in 2012, he transitioned into wealth management, founding Athlete Asset Management under the umbrella of Global Wealth Management in his birthplace of Fort Lauderdale. He now serves as president of the company's sports and entertainment division, where he has gained a solid reputation for helping athletes manage their finances. His clientele is said to include professional athletes like NFL quarterback Mike White and baseball player Colton Welker.