How Tarek El Moussa's Mom Really Feels About Christina Haack
A tricky aspect of maintaining a healthy relationship is finding common ground with your significant other's parents. After all, there are a lot of sneaky ways your partner's folks can affect your relationship. Fortunately for HGTV's Christina Haack, she seems to get along quite well with former mother-in-law Dominique El Moussa-Arnould. What's more, the bond between the two women appears to have survived Haack's divorce from Dominique's son, fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.
Haack and Tarek themselves have seemingly squashed any bad blood — so much show that they launched the HGTV series "The Flip Off" alongside Tarek's new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. "The Flip Off" is a real blended family affair, with both Christina's mom and Tarek's mom acting as judges. In one of the show's episodes, Haack opened up about her relationship with Dominique, and shared a humorous anecdote from before she and Tarek got married. "We have a very good relationship, and she even told me not to marry him and to marry the dog. For real," Haack said (via E! News).
It's also important to note that Christina and Tarek share two children, and have settled into a co-parenting relationship since their split. So, it only stands to reason that the kids' grandmother would stay in their lives as well. "I have a long history with Tarek's mom," Haack shared, adding, "She's traveled with me post-divorce of Tarek, me and the children, we talk on the phone. I definitely feel like I'm her favorite."
Inside Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's co-parenting dynamic
In general, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's co-parenting relationship seems to be the glue that keeps their whole blended family together and happy. Tarek's mother Dominique El Moussa-Arnould offered a peek inside this dynamic in a February 2025 Instagram post, sharing photos from a family outing to a hockey game. In the post's caption, she also described attending not one, but two parties at Haack's home. Dominique's former daughter-in-law left a loving comment on the post — as did her current daughter-in-law, Heather Rae El Moussa.
Speaking to HGTV directly, Haack and Moussa themselves opened up about what exactly makes their post-divorce relationship work. "The co-parenting has been smooth going all the way back to 2016. Divorce is very tough, and kids are sensitive and we want to make sure the kids are taken care of," Tarek said, adding that Heather coming into the picture and forming a bond with Haack only helped in that respect. Meanwhile, Haack noted that although she and Moussa had their spats as a couple, they always made sure to leave their kids out of it. "The kids have never thought we weren't getting along, but those are issues from a while ago. Things have been good for many years," she said. Haack, Tarek, and Heather also explained that they feel obligated to do right by the children, seeing as how they had very little say in the way things ultimately played out.