How Tarek El Moussa's Mom Really Feels About Christina Haack

A tricky aspect of maintaining a healthy relationship is finding common ground with your significant other's parents. After all, there are a lot of sneaky ways your partner's folks can affect your relationship. Fortunately for HGTV's Christina Haack, she seems to get along quite well with former mother-in-law Dominique El Moussa-Arnould. What's more, the bond between the two women appears to have survived Haack's divorce from Dominique's son, fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa.

Advertisement

Haack and Tarek themselves have seemingly squashed any bad blood — so much show that they launched the HGTV series "The Flip Off" alongside Tarek's new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. "The Flip Off" is a real blended family affair, with both Christina's mom and Tarek's mom acting as judges. In one of the show's episodes, Haack opened up about her relationship with Dominique, and shared a humorous anecdote from before she and Tarek got married. "We have a very good relationship, and she even told me not to marry him and to marry the dog. For real," Haack said (via E! News).

It's also important to note that Christina and Tarek share two children, and have settled into a co-parenting relationship since their split. So, it only stands to reason that the kids' grandmother would stay in their lives as well. "I have a long history with Tarek's mom," Haack shared, adding, "She's traveled with me post-divorce of Tarek, me and the children, we talk on the phone. I definitely feel like I'm her favorite."

Advertisement