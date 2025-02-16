What Are Mama June And Her Family Doing Now?
June "Mama June" Shannon and her four daughters made names for themselves on the TLC shows "Toddlers & Tiaras" and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," for their atypical family dynamic and zany personalities that quickly grasped the attention of millions.
Since the show wrapped in 2014, each member of the Thompson family has been subjected to controversy, many of which were aired out on-screen on their spinoff shows, aptly titled, "Mama June: Family Crisis," and "Mama June: Road to Redemption." Those aren't the only struggles the family has faced, as Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell tragically passed away in 2023.
Despite the hardships the Thompson family has been met with, many of the women have gone on to lead successful and joyous lives, slowly putting the pieces of their family back together in the process. Here's what June, Alana, Lauryn, and Jessica are up to now. Rookie mistake — here's what Mama June, Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin, and Chubbs are up to now.
Mama June is making amends with her family
June "Mama June" Shannon found herself in several scandals following the wrap of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." After the show closed, she went on to have more shows on TLC circulating around her life and dedicated to her transformation. "Mama June: From Not to Hot," "Mama June: Family Crisis," and "Mama June: Road to Redemption" all surround her weight loss transformation, the rocky waters she hit with her family, and her dedication to making amends with her daughters.
The spinoff shows came as a result of TLC canceling "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" due to Mama June starting a relationship with a registered sex offender, Mark McDaniel. One of Shannon's daughters, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell revealed to Radar Online that she had experienced assault at the hand of Shannon's rumored boyfriend.
Shannon also faced some jail time in 2019 following her arrest for possession of a controlled substance, causing her to lose custody of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, who was 14 at the time. The arrest proved to be a wake-up call for Shannon, as she got sober in 2020 and married her boyfriend, Justin Stroud. She also worked towards rebuilding the trust that she had lost from her family. In a 2023 interview with People, Shannon acknowledged "a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of just arguing, a lot of fighting, a lot of tears" went into repairing the damage she had done.
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson is on her way to becoming a nurse
Honey Boo Boo is all grown up! The once sassy, sparkly pageant queen began attending nursing school in 2023.
The southern belle hasn't breezed by without her own online controversies throughout the years. After her mom lost custody of her, she moved in with Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, who was granted custody of Thompson in 2022. That same year, Thompson faced criticism for her relationship with Dralin Carswell, who is four years her senior. The couple began dating when Alana was just 16, while Dralin was 20. Despite the backlash and concern, Thompson defended her relationship. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she remarked, "I don't care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don't really care." Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird was also present for the interview and doubled down on supporting the relationship. "She's not getting married, she's not having a kid, she's doing very good in school ... " added Erfid.
Thompson and Carswell have been together for three years and are living together in Colorado, where schooling has become a priority for Thompson. She frequently posts "Day in My Life" videos to TikTok showing her experiences in college.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell passed away in 2023
Before her tragic and untimely death at 29, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell welcomed her first daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, in 2012. Two years later, she tied the knot with Michael Cardwell, who isn't Kaitlyn's father, but began dating Anna eight months after Kaitlyn was born. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Kylee Cardwell, in 2015. The Cardwells divorced in 2017, and shortly following the split, Cardwell began dating Elridge Toney. The couple married in March 2023, motivated to do so after her diagnosis.
In January 2023, Cardwell was diagnosed with Stage 4 Adrenal Carcinoma. The news came after Cardwell received care for what she thought was stomach pain, but by the time they caught it, the cancer had spread to her liver, lung, and kidney. After almost a year-long fight, Cardwell passed away surrounded by family in December 2023. June Shannon shared the crushing news on Instagram the following day. "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," wrote Shannon.
"Mama June" Shannon found herself back in court following Cardwell's death, this time fighting for custody of Kaitlyn. She and Michael Cardwell were both trying to gain guardianship of Kaitlyn, with Shannon claiming that Michael had been abusive during his marriage to Anna, and Michael using the rocky nature of June's relationship with Anna as his reasoning. Ultimately, the judge ruled that Kaitlyn be placed in Shannon's care.
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird filed for divorce from her ex-husband Joshua Efird
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird found herself being a caretaker of sorts when she was granted guardianship of Alana at just 22 years old in 2022, and her life recently took another unexpected turn.
Efird welcomed her first baby girl, Ella Erfid, in 2017 with Joshua Efird; the couple married the following year. In 2021, they welcomed baby Bentley Erfid to the world, with twins Stella and Syllus arriving the following year. Somewhat unexpectedly, Efird filed for divorce from Joshua in August 2024, confirmed by Us Weekly. The pair does appear to be settling things harmoniously, as they plan to co-parent their children financially and physically.
It didn't take long for Efird to find love again. She debuted her new relationship on her Facebook in August 2024, sharing a picture of them at a Zach Bryan concert. She captioned the photo with the Zach Bryan lyric, "How Lucky Are We" and revealed her new beau's identity — Darrin Kitchens. She has continually posted adorable photos of the couple and snaps of Kitchens playing with her four kids.
Jessica 'Chubbs' Shannon is engaged to Shyann McCant
Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon is also dedicated to transforming her life. In 2020, she traveled to California and underwent a $80,000 full-body makeover. She received veneers, dyed her hair, had liposuction, and had a tummy tuck. She revealed to Hollywood Life that she couldn't be happier with the results. "It's been life-changing. I wouldn't trade it for the world," she continued. "I really enjoy the way that I'm turning out to be."
Shannon has continued to embrace aspects of herself that she wanted to keep hidden. She came out to her family and the world on an episode of "Mama June: Family Crisis," and was met with an outpouring of support from friends, family, and fans. "It feels real good that people are supporting me," she remarked to Entertainment Tonight in 2023. The person that inspired her to come out? Her now-fiancée, Shyann McCant. The couple has been together for 3 years, and Shannon recently popped the question while vacationing on a cruise. She posted an emotional collage video to TikTok, memorializing the moment she got on one knee. She captioned the video, "Yall I've found my happy place, She said yes !!! If [y'all can't] tell by the picture I was a nervous [wreck]!! Can't wait to take this next step of life with you baby @Shyann McCant."