What Are Mama June And Her Family Doing Now?

June "Mama June" Shannon and her four daughters made names for themselves on the TLC shows "Toddlers & Tiaras" and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," for their atypical family dynamic and zany personalities that quickly grasped the attention of millions.

Since the show wrapped in 2014, each member of the Thompson family has been subjected to controversy, many of which were aired out on-screen on their spinoff shows, aptly titled, "Mama June: Family Crisis," and "Mama June: Road to Redemption." Those aren't the only struggles the family has faced, as Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell tragically passed away in 2023.

Despite the hardships the Thompson family has been met with, many of the women have gone on to lead successful and joyous lives, slowly putting the pieces of their family back together in the process. Here's what June, Alana, Lauryn, and Jessica are up to now. Rookie mistake — here's what Mama June, Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin, and Chubbs are up to now.

