Red Flags In Chynna Phillips And Billy Baldwin's Marriage

Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin aren't afraid to try unconventional approaches to their marriage — even living apart. In 2024, with 30 years of marriage and three kids between them, the couple swapped between their Santa Barbara and Beverly Hills homes to keep some distance. The five-time Grammy-nominated singer shared the details of their living arrangement in a YouTube video featuring a candid FaceTime conversation with her husband.

Advertisement

In the video, Phillips recalled suggesting this plan to Baldwin as a trial run and admitted she finds it surprisingly beneficial despite Baldwin's mixed feelings. "I don't know if it's working for Billster, but I'm really happy with what we're doing," she remarked. Phillips explained that despite living apart, they still had date nights, couples therapy, and family dinners. During the recorded FaceTime call, the couple discussed their unique setup, with Phillips expressing that they were still very much in love and didn't plan to separate. However, she went on to add, "We just need a little time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another."

Baldwin's reaction to her comments hinted at his deeper feelings surrounding the situation. He joked that Phillips is actually the one with an allergy to him, making Phillips laugh. In late December 2024, Phillips revealed that they'd moved back in together. However, it's easy to see how comments about being allergic to her husband could be red flags of a toxic relationship.

Advertisement