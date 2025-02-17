Big Bang Theory's Christine Baranski Is Unrecognizable In Teenage Throwback Pic
As Dr. Beverly Hofstadter, Christine Baranski provided tons of hilarious deadpan delivery on "The Big Bang Theory." She also perfected the art of the disdainful glance as the formidable Agnes Van Rhijn in "The Gilded Age." Baranski was born in 1952, and although she's been appearing on stage and screen since the late 1970s, some of her biggest roles occurred in the mid-1990s and even later. That's why, at first glance, a vintage snap of a young Baranski looks so different. In August 2021, Laura Geller Beauty shared a side-by-side comparison of a black and white Baranski "in the 60's" with a contemporary color photo of the actor "in her 60's." The Instagram post elicited plenty of praise for both eras. "Dare I say she's even more beautiful with age?" queried one. "And I thought she was good looking now, WOW!" remarked another.
While the actor still has the same twinkle of mischief in her eyes, she had long, darker hair when she was a teen, rather than her gorgeous 60-plus style of blonder locks. Some also felt Baranski had relied on cosmetic procedures, with one user noting that the shape of her nose seemed to have changed. However, there's no evidence she's had plastic surgery. As Baranski explained to Pocketmags in 2015, "I have an odd face. At certain angles I can look quite glamorous and at other angles I look quite odd." Happily, she's gradually become more comfortable with her unique appearance over time.
Baranski felt happier and more content with her appearance as she got older
While it can be tempting to feel nostalgic over one's youth, Christine Baranski takes a sanguine approach to ageing. "I had bad skin and I was insecure when I came to Julliard. I was always fighting my skin," the Broadway star divulged in a 2019 interview with Elle. Fortunately, these concerns improved over time and, as Baranski put it, "Now I'm so happy to be on the other side of my career, where it's like, I look pretty good for my age!" Given her past difficulties, the prolific performer understandably takes skincare seriously. In fact, "The Big Bang Theory" star looks amazing without makeup. Besides being cited in the Laura Geller Beauty post, Tracie Martyn Beauty shared a note that Baranski penned, attesting to her enthusiasm for their products, particularly their Enzyme Exfoliant.
However, Baranski's notably not a fan of social media, so details about her day-to-day life are sparse. Even so, the "Chicago" star has been refreshingly upfront about one cosmetic change, in particular, that isn't as discernable in the side-by-side photos from two different eras. When Baranski auditioned for Julliard, she didn't initially make the cut due to a speech difficulty with pronouncing "S" sounds. "These teeth are not my real teeth," the actor confessed during a 2000 chat with "American Masters." In exchange for an additional opportunity for admission to the school, Baranski got her front teeth capped to eliminate a gap. She also worked with a speech therapist for several months. Happily, her hard work paid off. "I always say I got into that school on the skin of my teeth," Baranski joked.