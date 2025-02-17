Big Bang Theory's Christine Baranski Is Unrecognizable In Teenage Throwback Pic

As Dr. Beverly Hofstadter, Christine Baranski provided tons of hilarious deadpan delivery on "The Big Bang Theory." She also perfected the art of the disdainful glance as the formidable Agnes Van Rhijn in "The Gilded Age." Baranski was born in 1952, and although she's been appearing on stage and screen since the late 1970s, some of her biggest roles occurred in the mid-1990s and even later. That's why, at first glance, a vintage snap of a young Baranski looks so different. In August 2021, Laura Geller Beauty shared a side-by-side comparison of a black and white Baranski "in the 60's" with a contemporary color photo of the actor "in her 60's." The Instagram post elicited plenty of praise for both eras. "Dare I say she's even more beautiful with age?" queried one. "And I thought she was good looking now, WOW!" remarked another.

While the actor still has the same twinkle of mischief in her eyes, she had long, darker hair when she was a teen, rather than her gorgeous 60-plus style of blonder locks. Some also felt Baranski had relied on cosmetic procedures, with one user noting that the shape of her nose seemed to have changed. However, there's no evidence she's had plastic surgery. As Baranski explained to Pocketmags in 2015, "I have an odd face. At certain angles I can look quite glamorous and at other angles I look quite odd." Happily, she's gradually become more comfortable with her unique appearance over time.