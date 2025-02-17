Tragic Details About Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon has been criticized for choosing not to shave her underarm hair. The backlash began in 2017 when the gossip account Just Jared shared a photo of her at the beach in which her armpit hair was visible. Commenters quickly attacked Leon, with one writing, "Nasty as her mama." Another quipped, "Someone tell her she missed a spot." The truth is, Leon likely was just following in Madonna's footsteps, who famously doesn't shave under there.

In 2011, Madonna told Harper's Bazaar that her desire to reject beauty standards started young. "I saw how popular girls had to behave to get the boys. I knew I couldn't fit into that," she said, adding, "So I decided to do the opposite. I refused to wear makeup, to have a hairstyle. I refused to shave. I had hairy armpits." While Madonna likely faced similar criticism to Leon due to her choices, her massive star power may have protected her from some of the vitriol.

Leon has also acknowledged how being Madonna's daughter has made her an easy target. Speaking to Paper magazine in 2021, she said, "So many people like to hate on my mom, so it's obviously like I'm the spawn; I'm the oldest daughter; I'm going to see the tail end of that hate. So anything I do negative, it's, 'Like mother, like daughter.'" Fortunately, Leon hasn't let critics pressure her into shaving and continues to sport her underarm hair at major events, including the 2021 Met Gala.

