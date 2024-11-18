The Lavish Life Of Madonna's 6 Children

Rocco Ritchie has been surrounded by artistic influences all his life, and it's led him to have a successful art career at a young age. "It certainly helped growing up in a house that was passionate about art and culture. Neither of my parents are painters, but both are artists in their own right and they taught me to appreciate and respect it," Ritchie told Vogue, of course referring to his famous parents, Madonna and Guy Ritchie. "Their shared fascination eventually piqued my interest and since I can remember I've always been surrounded by it."

Ritchie's parents didn't just foster his creativity, but they've also taken an active interest in his career and have given him a platform that young artists can only dream of having. For example, Ritchie went to school at Central St Martins, a college in London with a 6% acceptance rate and famous alumni such as Jimmy Choo and Alek Wek. Ritchie also had his solo debut at an art show in Miami in 2024, and the exhibition was attended by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The artist's work has also been purchased by designers Stella McCartney and Donatella Versace, as well as Too Faced Cosmetics co-founder Jerrod Blandino. To Ritchie's credit, he began his art career under a pseudonym, but at least one of his more notable clients still knew who he was. Still, Ritchie is determined to be defined by his art, not his last name. "Regardless of where I come from, or what people associate you with, the art will speak the loudest over how many decades the work will be viewed," Ritchie told Tatler.

