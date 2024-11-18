The Lavish Life Of Madonna's 6 Children
Being the child of a celebrity comes with many pros and cons. On the one hand, celebrity kids are afforded a life of privilege, wealth, luxury, and immense opportunities — such as the rise of the nepo babies. On the other hand, celebrity kids are often born with zero anonymity, lack privacy, and live in their parents' shadow. "Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge," Madonna once told Vanity Fair Italy, as reported by Page Six. "It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle."
But having Madonna for a mother isn't all bad. The Queen of Pop has six kids — Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Stella Ciccone, and Estere Ciccone — two of whom she birthed and four of whom she adopted, and each one has been given luxuries in life that are fleeting dreams for most. Madonna's kids live in stunning homes and travel across the world. They've been given opportunities only the most elite experience. Despite any difficulties they may face, Madonna's kids live incredibly lavish lives.
Lourdes Leon attends extravagant events
Being the daughter of Madonna and Cuban actor Carlos Leon means gaining access to events that regular people only dream of attending. In 2021, Lourdes Leon attended the Met Gala for the very first time, a swanky fundraiser that's known as the most exclusive party in New York City. Leon wore Moschino by Jeremy Scott to the event, putting her spin on the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme. Unfortunately for Leon, the young star didn't have the best time at the Met Gala. "I'm really grateful to have been able to go. Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy. You're just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you're supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don't f***ing know them. That's not my vibe," she told Interview Magazine.
Leon has also made appearances at other high-profile events. In 2023, the daughter of pop music royalty attended the Grammys, and watched Madonna present one of the evening's awards. However, not all of Leon's appearances have been quite so wholesome. Just days before the 2023 Grammys, Leon was in New York City trying to attend a Marc Jacobs fashion show, but she arrived late and was denied entry. Onlookers apparently tried to help Leon's cause by asking security if they knew who she was, but the pleading didn't help. Apparently being a nepo baby doesn't solve all problems.
Lourdes Leon wears designer clothes and accessories
Whether Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is bopping about town or walking the red carpet, she's likely in something designer, and she's been known to take more than just style cues from her stunning mother. When asked by Interview Magazine if she steals her mother's clothes, Leon replied, "I do, but now there's a lock on her closets. When she's not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I'm entitled to." But Leon wears plenty of her own pieces, too. In 2018, Leon was seen strolling around Manhattan clad in a belt made by Dolce & Gabbana, and in 2024, the model attended a Willy Chavarria fashion show carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag.
Lourdes Leon has also gotten the chance to wear designer clothes through her work as a model. In 2018, she made her runway debut walking for Gypsy Sport at its New York Fashion Week show, and since then, she's only added to her resume, like in 2022 when she walked for Marine Serre at Paris Fashion Week. But for Leon, modeling is about more than just wearing clothes she could steal from her mom — it's about proving herself. "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not," Leon told Vogue, adding that she paid for college on her own and lives in an apartment in Bushwick rather than in Manhattan or Los Angeles among the Hollywood elite.
Rocco Ritchie lives an international life
Life is lavish enough having Madonna for a mother, but Rocco Ritchie, Madonna's second child, also has Guy Ritchie for a father, making his life even more extravagant. Seriously, life for Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie is pretty good. With a mother from the United States and a father from the United Kingdom, Ritchie has been international most of his life. Born in Los Angeles, Ritchie is often in New York City with his mother and maternal siblings, but he also spends ample time in London, as that's where he attended school and where he calls home as an adult.
While most children with divorced parents live where their parents tell them they're going to, Ritchie seemingly had some autonomy over his decision, and it's been positive for him. "Moving to London had a huge effect on me. It was the perfect moment; I was shifting gears from a teenage boy to a young man and it pushed me to focus on my passion but to also get out of my comfort zone," Ritchie told Vogue.
Rocco Ritchie is already a successful artist
Rocco Ritchie has been surrounded by artistic influences all his life, and it's led him to have a successful art career at a young age. "It certainly helped growing up in a house that was passionate about art and culture. Neither of my parents are painters, but both are artists in their own right and they taught me to appreciate and respect it," Ritchie told Vogue, of course referring to his famous parents, Madonna and Guy Ritchie. "Their shared fascination eventually piqued my interest and since I can remember I've always been surrounded by it."
Ritchie's parents didn't just foster his creativity, but they've also taken an active interest in his career and have given him a platform that young artists can only dream of having. For example, Ritchie went to school at Central St Martins, a college in London with a 6% acceptance rate and famous alumni such as Jimmy Choo and Alek Wek. Ritchie also had his solo debut at an art show in Miami in 2024, and the exhibition was attended by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The artist's work has also been purchased by designers Stella McCartney and Donatella Versace, as well as Too Faced Cosmetics co-founder Jerrod Blandino. To Ritchie's credit, he began his art career under a pseudonym, but at least one of his more notable clients still knew who he was. Still, Ritchie is determined to be defined by his art, not his last name. "Regardless of where I come from, or what people associate you with, the art will speak the loudest over how many decades the work will be viewed," Ritchie told Tatler.
David Banda takes lavish vacations
All of Madonna's children have been spotted taking trips to luxurious destinations with their mother, but David Banda seems to be trotting the globe more than the rest of his siblings — at least purely for fun reasons. Banda's penchant for travel has been developing since he was a kid. In 2009, Banda joined his mother, as well as his sisters Mercy James and Lourdes Leon, on a trip to Italy. The group celebrated Madonna's 51st birthday, a dinner party kicking off the vacation. In 2017, Banda was seen in Italy with Madonna again, that time celebrating the singer's 59th birthday. In 2022, Banda and all of his siblings joined Madonna for a wintry getaway in the Swiss Alps, and in 2024, the whole clan got together again to cap off the summer with another trip to Italy.
Banda seemingly travels without his family, too. While in Europe with his family in 2024, the young model appeared to sneak away with his girlfriend to some other corners of the continent. Though he did not disclose where, Banda posted a series of photos on Instagram of his travels. But not all of Banda's trips are just for fun — Madonna's son returns to his native country of Malawi quite often in an effort to give back to those less fortunate. "We need YOUR help to fund and sustain Jacaranda's music & arts program, and support college and workforce training scholarships for the scores of talented students ready to take the next step in building their futures. I will be sure to share stories from the students we are able to support," Banda wrote on Instagram ahead of a trip back to Africa.
David Banda started a modeling career
All of Madonna's adult children have begun careers in the arts and/or entertainment. While they're all likely very talented given their mother's natural abilities and their exposure to all things creative, finding great success and being able to try out multiple industries the way Madonna's children have is a surefire sign of having a leg up in the world. David Banda has taken multiple career paths. In 2024, the young star shared that he was offering songwriting and guitar lessons, some of which were available virtually. And to showcase just how qualified he is to offer the classes, Banda has joined his mother on stage multiple times, playing guitar while she sings. The same year, Banda made his runway debut during New York Fashion Week, modeling for the designer brand Off-White.
All of these exciting announcements came off of a headline circulating that Banda was going hungry after moving out of Madonna's house. Banda had taken to Instagram Live one day and joked that he was "scavenging" for food, leading many people to wonder why Madonna would let her child go hungry when she has the means to support them. The new model returned to social media to clarify his statements, posting to his story, "My mother is very supportive of me. She has always been supportive of me. I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving! Please stop worrying everything is good," as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Banda might have to take care of himself a little more than he did while living with Madonna, but he's certainly not suffering.
Mercy James has had unbelievable birthday celebrations
Mercy James doesn't share her life quite as readily as her siblings, but she's still living quite lavishly, as evidenced by the birthday parties her mother has thrown her. Madonna has gone all out for all of her children's birthdays for one age or another, and James is no exception. When James turned 16, she spent the milestone birthday at Six Flags Magic Mountain, enjoying the day with her mom, siblings, and a few others. "I just feel different," James said in a video Madonna shared on Instagram. "She's feeling new, she's feeling renewed, she's feeling goofy and quirky." For James' 17th birthday, Madonna marked the occasion with giant balloons that spelled "Mercy" and a dinner party with her siblings and friends.
While anybody can honor their birthday at an amusement park or by having dinner with friends, those are the low key ways James has celebrated. Her 18th birthday, however, was celebrated in a way that quite possibly no one else has ever experienced. On the day she became an adult, James' mother was performing at Madison Square Garden. James was in attendance, and Madonna brought her out on stage and led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday." Madonna even brought a confection on stage and had James blow out a candle. "Look at this queen," Madonna said of her daughter after the crowd finished singing (via YouTube). "That's what a beautiful queen looks like."
Mercy James has a medical center named after her
There are signs of notoriety, like paparazzi waiting for you as you leave a restaurant or getting invited to exclusive events. But then there are signs of fame that go above and beyond, like having an entire medical center built in your name. Madonna has long been involved in charitable efforts across Malawi, where four of her children were born. She founded the nonprofit organization Raising Malawi in 2006 to give back, and in 2017, further solidified her commitment to helping Africans in need by opening the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Central Hospital — the name, obviously, coming from her daughter Mercy James. "There are so many things I never imagined I will do. I never imagined one day I will build this kind of a hospital. Never give up on your dreams," Madonna said at the opening of the medical center, as reported by People.
James has been very involved in her mother's charitable efforts in her home country, too. She visits Malawi, and she's particularly passionate about helping kids who have extended stays at her eponymous medical center stay up-to-date on their studies. "I want to ensure these students don't fall behind, and that every child at MJC has engaging learning materials to use during their stay," James shared on Instagram while requesting donations for said materials.
Stella and Estere Ciccone live in gorgeous homes
Over half of Madonna's children have moved into their own homes, but Stella and Estere Ciccone still live with their mother, and have multiple places across the world to call home. One of Madonna's main residences is an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan worth a reported $32.5 million. The apartment is nothing like a standard NYC home — it's got 13 bedrooms and a 3,000-square-foot garden. If Stella and Estere want a break from city life but don't want to travel too far, they can jaunt over to the Hamptons where Madonna owns another jaw-dropping property. The pop icon is the owner a 58-acre estate in the ritzy area replete with 10 bedrooms, a heated pool, and a horse farm.
Stella and Estere can also call places outside of the United States home. For years, Madonna has owned multiple multi-million dollar properties in the United Kingdom, offloading them at various times throughout her life, but always keeping at least one as she spends ample time there. Madonna also brings her children to Lisbon, Portugal, quite often, as she owns an estate worth an estimated $6 million. The pop star seems to be competent at flipping houses, too. In 2021, Madonna purchased a Hidden Hills mansion from another pop icon — The Weeknd — for $19.3 million, and in 2023 she sold it for $23.5 million. It seems that Stella and Estere shouldn't get too attached to their homes as Madonna has been known to sell them after just a few years of ownership.
Madonna throws lavish birthday parties for her twins Stella and Estere Ciccone
If anyone knows how to throw a party, it's Madonna. The singer has thrown all of her children fabulous celebrations for various milestones throughout their lives, and her penchant for a pricey party hasn't stopped with Stella and Estere Ciccone. If anything, their birthdays have only been more extravagant. For Stella and Estere's 10th birthday, the family celebrated at what appeared to be Madonna's Hamptons home. Guests bounced on a trampoline, ran through an expansive makeshift slip and slide, sported wigs, played games, and enjoyed ice cream straight from an ice cream truck. Partygoers even got to witness a magic show from none other than David Blaine. Not bad for a 10th birthday.
Stella and Estere partied big time on their 12th birthday, too. Seemingly at their Hamptons home again, the twins marked the occasion with loads of gorgeous decorations and flowers, another ice cream truck, an inflatable water slide, an outdoor tent for arts and crafts, custom hats and shirts, horseback riding, and several other lavish details.