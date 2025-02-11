Meghan Markle's Igloo Coat Fashion Fail At 2025 Invictus Games Is Peak Attention Seeking
How do you take a basic puffer coat and make it into something, well ... not basic? Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has the answer. Meghan has certainly had her fair share of great fashion moments over the years, but her perplexing white coat at the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games probably should have landed her on the worst-dressed list.
The Invictus Games are one of the projects closest to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's heart. Harry founded the event back in 2014, and now sick and wounded military members compete in the games annually. Harry and Meghan appeared at the opening of this year's games on February 10. The event kicked off during a very chilly week in Vancouver, Canada, so the duke and duchess had to bundle up for the occasion. Meghan sported black jeans and a matching sweater and beanie. On top, she layered a long, white puffer coat that flared out at the waist. Despite the ensemble's humble foundation, the coat made it unexpectedly attention-grabbing. Unfortunately, it was difficult to look at the dramatic outerwear and think of anything other than a snowman or igloo.
Meghan Markle's unique coat was the extent of her spotlight-stealing
Meghan Markle's odd outerwear may have put the spotlight on her at the opening of the Invictus Games, but that doesn't mean she wanted to be the center of attention. When Prince Harry took the stage, he started by welcoming Michael Bublé, who set the tone of the event with an excerpt of "Feeling Good," courtesy of his signature pipes. "Well, thank God Michael Bublé sang," Harry told the crowd, per the New York Post. He joked, "Can you imagine bringing him out here and him saying, 'You know what? I didn't come here to sing ...' Thank you for the introduction."
Later, Harry invited Meghan to join him onstage before joking, "Now she's going to sing!" While Meghan laughed at the suggestion, she was also quite clear in her response to the impromptu invitation, asserting, "No!" So, while Meghan may have stolen the show just a bit with her bright white coat, she wasn't willing to have all eyes on her by following in Bublé's crooner footsteps. If she did choose to sing, though, we think "Frosty the Snowman" would have been a fitting choice.