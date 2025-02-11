Meghan Markle's Igloo Coat Fashion Fail At 2025 Invictus Games Is Peak Attention Seeking

How do you take a basic puffer coat and make it into something, well ... not basic? Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has the answer. Meghan has certainly had her fair share of great fashion moments over the years, but her perplexing white coat at the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games probably should have landed her on the worst-dressed list.

The Invictus Games are one of the projects closest to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's heart. Harry founded the event back in 2014, and now sick and wounded military members compete in the games annually. Harry and Meghan appeared at the opening of this year's games on February 10. The event kicked off during a very chilly week in Vancouver, Canada, so the duke and duchess had to bundle up for the occasion. Meghan sported black jeans and a matching sweater and beanie. On top, she layered a long, white puffer coat that flared out at the waist. Despite the ensemble's humble foundation, the coat made it unexpectedly attention-grabbing. Unfortunately, it was difficult to look at the dramatic outerwear and think of anything other than a snowman or igloo.

