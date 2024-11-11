5 Times Meghan Markle Should've Landed On The Worst-Dressed List

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is one of the most fashionable members of the royal family, barring her nemesis, Kate Middleton, of course. The former actor knows how to dress for the red carpet, and she's maintained an interest in fashion stemming back to her time in Hollywood and even curated a now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, that was rich with luxurious style and beauty tips. However, her role as Duchess comes with certain standards and expectations that are worlds away from her former life — and sometimes she struggles to meet them.

Indeed, Markle's sometimes risque style was a far cry from the refined wardrobe her devotees associate her with today. The Los Angeles native has a diverse style portfolio that she's developed from her years of experience working on set. "I think the most important thing you can do is tailoring," she told Yahoo Style (via Hello!). "No matter what you have in your closet, you think it's not going to make a big impact but if it fits you to a T, you look a million times better and I learned that working on Suits." That said, the Duchess failed to take her own advice on several red-carpet occasions. Fashion critics have called her out one too many times since she stepped into the spotlight. She's been accused of sporting ill-fitted ensembles, ranging from shapeless dresses to unflattering designs, but there are several outfits that were particularly grievous, even for her fans.

"Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting,' Markle told The New York Times. 'That's one of the most powerful things that I'm able to do, and that's simply wearing, like, an earring."