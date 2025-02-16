The Stunning Transformation Of Shogun Star Anna Sawai

From its original conception in 2018, writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks ambitiously set out to create the FX series "Shōgun." Named after the highest title given to those in the Japanese military during the feudal period, the show is a massive retelling of the 1975 novel with the same title and depicts the political climate in feudal Japan. Among the star-studded cast was Anna Sawai, who instantly garnered positive praise when the show aired. Though this may have been the first time some of us saw her on the big screen, this doesn't mean she was an unfamiliar face in Hollywood.

Advertisement

In fact, Sawai was already one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. That alone proved to be a testament to her entire acting career, which, in its early stages, was inconsistent due to other career obligations. Sawai assured Elle in 2024 that her success was the byproduct of her hard work rather than luck. "My mom taught me that if you want to do something special, you really have to put your time into it," she explained. "If it's just luck, it's going be a one-time thing, so you have to keep patiently working on it." These words remained true for Sawai as she continued to find success. Whether it be her early days in theater or her impressive run as a musical artist, Sawai's growth has been incredible to watch. To learn more about her catapult into stardom, here is the stunning transformation of Anna Sawai!

Advertisement