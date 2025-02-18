Old Pic Seemingly Confirms Tiffany Has Always Been Melania's Favorite Stepdaughter (Sorry, Ivanka)

According to their relationship timeline, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have been married since 2005 and share one son, Barron Trump. While Melania didn't have any kids before marrying Donald, he already had four children from two different marriages. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump became Melania's stepchildren. That's a lot for a person to take in at once.

Advertisement

Tiffany was around 11 years old when Melania married her dad, while Ivanka was about 23 years old — and Melania had been in the picture on and off since she met Donald at a party in 1998. In a precious throwback photo from 2000, when she was still Melania Knauss, the future first lady watched the U.S. Open with Donald and a 6-year-old Tiffany. Melania had her arms wrapped around Tiffany in an embrace, both of them smiling and laughing.

Although Tiffany lived with her mother, Marla Maples, growing up, she still saw her father and Melania. "I would bring her into New York a couple [of] times a year and let her go see her dad in the office and let her go have dinner with him and Melania," Maples told People. So, it's not shocking that Melania would bond more with Tiffany since she was still a child, versus Ivanka, who was a young adult living her own life. However, the different vibe between the two is clearly seen in the old snapshots.

Advertisement