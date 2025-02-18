Old Pic Seemingly Confirms Tiffany Has Always Been Melania's Favorite Stepdaughter (Sorry, Ivanka)
According to their relationship timeline, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have been married since 2005 and share one son, Barron Trump. While Melania didn't have any kids before marrying Donald, he already had four children from two different marriages. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump became Melania's stepchildren. That's a lot for a person to take in at once.
Tiffany was around 11 years old when Melania married her dad, while Ivanka was about 23 years old — and Melania had been in the picture on and off since she met Donald at a party in 1998. In a precious throwback photo from 2000, when she was still Melania Knauss, the future first lady watched the U.S. Open with Donald and a 6-year-old Tiffany. Melania had her arms wrapped around Tiffany in an embrace, both of them smiling and laughing.
Although Tiffany lived with her mother, Marla Maples, growing up, she still saw her father and Melania. "I would bring her into New York a couple [of] times a year and let her go see her dad in the office and let her go have dinner with him and Melania," Maples told People. So, it's not shocking that Melania would bond more with Tiffany since she was still a child, versus Ivanka, who was a young adult living her own life. However, the different vibe between the two is clearly seen in the old snapshots.
Melania and Ivanka Trump's photos aren't nearly as warm
While the U.S. Open photo of Tiffany and Melania Trump is warm and comforting, pictures from around the same time that feature Melania and Ivanka Trump seem much colder and very businesslike. This isn't too surprising, as Melania hinted at her relationship with Ivanka in her memoir, "Melania," confirming what fans had suspected: that their relationship was somewhat tense.
The sweet U.S. Open picture shows Melania, Tiffany, and Donald Trump on a private outing, just the three of them. But most of the snapshots with Tiffany were taken at events that had lots of family members present, and none of them showed Ivanka and Melania looking buddy-buddy with each other. In a photo from 2001, also at the U.S. Open, Melania and Ivanka sat on completely opposite sides of the row, with Donald and his first ex-wife — Ivanka's mother, Ivana Trump — in between them. It could have just been the way they entered the seating area, but there are no smiles like the ones seen in Melania and Tiffany's photo.
In another photo, taken at the NYC 2000 Fashion Show, Donald posed with Melania on his right and Ivanka on his left. While father and daughter both gave big smiles, Melania didn't look super thrilled about the photo, though that may have just been her "model face."