Melania's Breadcrumb About Ivanka Feud In New Memoir Confirms What We All Suspected

Melania Trump's self-titled memoir has offered several revelations about her political and personal life. The book, which was released on October 8, goes in depth about a slew of figures in the former first lady's life, including her husband, former President Donald Trump. Along with the huge divide between her and Trump, Melania also alluded to the differences in opinion she's had with her stepchildren.

Advertisement

Though she acknowledged they possess differing mindsets, she said she's tried to remain cordial with them. "While I may not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald's grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald's decisions, I acknowledge that different viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships," she said in her memoir, "Melania" (via the Daily Mail). Though the words seem directed toward each of her stepchildren, her words might be perceived differently in light of her reported true feelings about stepdaughter Ivanka Trump.

The Trump family is filled with messy feuds. During Trump's presidency, Melania and Ivanka allegedly butted heads and competed with each other for attention. In one reported instance, Melania's former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff wrote in an excerpt of her novel "Melania and Me" shared with New York magazine's Intelligencer that she and Melania actively tried to keep Ivanka out of the spotlight during her father's inauguration. "Melania was in on this mission," Wolkoff said. "But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn't have made herself the center of attention in her father's inauguration." Other situations, like Ivanka's alleged takeover of the White House's East Wing, point toward possible tensions between her and her stepmother. Melania's words in her memoir seem to support that the relationship with Ivanka is, indeed, frosty.

Advertisement