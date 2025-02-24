RFK Jr.'s Daughter-In-Law Amaryllis Fox Has A Wild Past As A CIA Spy

The Kennedy family may be as American as apple pie, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, took her service to the country to a whole other level. Fox Kennedy, who is married to RFK Jr.'s son Robert F. Kennedy III, lived undercover as a CIA spy for years before marrying into the Kennedy family.

From 2002 to 2010, Fox Kennedy served as a CIA officer operating under nonofficial cover, posing as a private citizen. A nonofficial cover left her without diplomatic immunity, exposing her to a greater risk of capture and imprisonment without legal protection. In 2019, Fox Kennedy told her entire spy story in her memoir, "Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA." It all started when she was recruited by the CIA during graduate school. After training, she was shipped off to Shanghai, where she immersed herself in her chosen cover as an art dealer.

Fox Kennedy has since hung up her spycraft and started a family with Robert F. Kennedy III, welcoming two children together. Despite strong opposition from his family, RFK Jr. ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, with Fox Kennedy by his side as campaign manager. During the run, RFK Jr. and Fox Kennedy had harsh words for Donald Trump, similar to those of her former CIA colleagues. However, when their campaign ultimately lost, RFK Jr. made a full turnaround to support MAGA. He even tried, unsuccessfully, to convince Trump to nominate Fox Kennedy as the Deputy Director of the CIA. Although Trump passed her over, RFK Jr.'s enthusiasm shows how proud he is of his daughter-in-law's CIA past.

