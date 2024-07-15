Kennedy Family Members Slammed RFK Jr.'s Presidential Hopes

Given that the Kennedys have been one of the biggest names in politics for more than half a century, running for office is almost a foregone conclusion for anyone born into the famous family. However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to run for president didn't garner much support from his nearest and dearest.

RFK Jr. thought he'd be a great independent candidate and could give Joe Biden and Donald Trump a run for their money in the November 2024 election. However, according to NBC News, more than a dozen of his family members chose to shun RFK Jr.'s campaign and endorse Biden over their own flesh and blood for the highest office in the land.

The Kennedy family has completely overlooked RFK Jr. and his running mate Nicole Shanahan, instead insisting that keeping Biden in the White House is the only way to go. "Bobby knows that we stand by him as a family member, while also being able to clearly communicate that his candidacy poses a risk to the country that we love," explained Joseph Kennedy III.

