Inside Jim Parsons' Relationship With His Mom, Judy

Jim Parsons' role as Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory" is up there in distinction with characters like Homer Simpson and Walter White. One of the sitcom's co-creators, Bill Prady, said on the "At Home with the Creative Coalition" podcast that Jim was perfect from his first audition. His audition was so astounding that Prady's partner Chuck Lorre was convinced Jim would never be able to do it again; he proved Lorre wrong when he returned and gave them the same performance.

Advertisement

However perfect Jim was for the role, his acting career almost never happened, thanks to his mom. In an interview with Judy Parsons for the book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Judy admitted that she was tentative about the idea of her son pursuing acting. "As much as I hate to say it — I did not want him to major in theater," she said. Coming from a middle-class family, Judy worried her son wouldn't find stability in such a competitive industry.

Fortunately for "TBBT" fans, Jim went with his instincts. After 12 seasons of public adoration for Sheldon — and consequently Jim — Judy was pretty much on board with the acting career. According to the star, his mom was practically more upset by the show's ending than he was.

Advertisement