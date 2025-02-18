The Actress Who Looks Exactly Like Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace

With billions of people on the planet, a few are bound to look similar. Oftentimes, Hollywood can feel like a microcosm of this phenomenon. From Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel to Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood, there are plenty of celebrity lookalikes that tend to confuse people. One rising-star actor who also boasts her very own doppelgänger is "Young Sheldon" alum Mckenna Grace. Many people have excitedly pointed out that Grace bears a striking resemblance to fellow former child star Kiernan Shipka. In fact, the two looked almost identical in their younger years. And although Grace and Shipka have developed their own distinctive looks as they've grown up in the public eye, some still mix the two up on occasion. "You're telling me Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace aren't the same person??!!" one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote.

Advertisement

you're telling me kiernan shipka and mckenna grace aren't the same person??!! pic.twitter.com/YDX8yNhI76 — amber ʚɞ ₊ ⊹ (@envytheangels) December 23, 2023

To be fair, a bit of confusion is understandable. For starters, Grace and Shipka aren't actually that far apart in age — Shipka was born in November 1999, while Grace was born in June 2006. Additionally, both performers got their start playing supporting roles as children before moving on to bigger, and more adult, parts. Grace's big break was on the Disney XD sitcom "Crash & Bernstein." She later played one of the leads in the "Ghostbusters" legacy sequels, alongside starring opposite Chris Evans in "Gifted." Meanwhile, Shipka initially gained recognition for her star-making turn as Sally Draper on "Mad Men," and later portrayed the titular character on Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Aside from sharing remarkably similar looks, both actors have had a similar career trajectory in Hollywood, with key roles on both the big and small screen.

Advertisement