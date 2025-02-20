The Most Revealing Outfits Lourdes Leon Has Ever Worn
As the "Material Girl," herself, Madonna is certainly known for her fashion choices. Her daughter Lourdes Leon is also making a name for herself due to her style. And, like her mom, her wardrobe choices definitely aren't everyone's cup of tea.
Pushing boundaries can be one of the best ways to make your style stand out. Of course, fashion risks are considered risky for a reason. And Leon, a model and actress, has been known to turn heads with her style — often on the skimpy side and usually more daring than what the average person might be comfortable wearing. Because of her mom's fame, she has been in the public eye on and off since she was born in 1996. And, of course, Leon has undergone quite the stunning transformation since then. Still, the nepo baby's wacky wardrobe often steals the spotlight from her natural beauty.
Her unique fashion sense had caught folks' eye for good reasons, and it has also landed her on plenty of worst-dressed lists. To narrow Leon's most revealing outfits down is no easy task; trust us — we've done the leg work. Ultimately, though, while there are plenty of revealing outfits that Leon has donned over the years, some stick out among the rest.
When she seemingly paid homage to a fashion designer at an H&M event
H&M launched its collab with the Mugler fashion brand in 2023, and Lourdes Leon was in attendance at the launch event. (No surprise there, since her mother has been photographed in designs from the late fashion designer Thierry Mugler before.) As the star is wont to do, she opted for high drama that left little to the imagination with her ensemble. The all-black look featured a very detailed, cutout-laden jumpsuit and a long, black coat. The design of the jumpsuit's cutouts was bold and visually interesting. Still, these cutouts were a bit on the revealing side. They exposed quite a bit of cleavage and midsection, and the lower part was cut like a very high-legged bathing suit.
There's no denying that Leon has worn more revealing ensembles than this one over the years. Still, if most people donned this outfit, it would surely be the skimpiest look they've sported in public. However, this jumpsuit was a great pick for the H&M and Mugler event, as it seemed to be paying homage to some of Mugler's designs.
The sheer panel jumpsuit she rocked at a museum exhibition opening
In 2022, Lourdes Leon attended the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. What did she wear for the special occasion? What else but her signature look: some version of a black, body-hugging one-piece outfit? Leon wore a black jumpsuit with sheer panels that made for a bold, graphic pattern. She paired it with strappy black heels and a big, silver cross necklace that took us right back to her mom's famous "Like a Prayer" era.
In Leon's defense, this outfit was pretty cool as her see-through ensembles go. And, while still revealing and skin-tight, this look covered Leon up in all the right places. It's clear that she knows what she likes, and she isn't afraid to commit to her personal taste. This jumpsuit was arguably an interesting style statement, and she wore it at just the right time — the museum exhibition was to celebrate Mugler's revolutionary designs, and Leon's sheer look was another one reminiscent of his fashions.
When she looked like she got caught in a spiderweb while stepping into the shower
At an event for "Victoria's Secret: The Tour '23" back in September 2023, Lourdes Leon really threw caution to the wind when picking out her 'fit. Of course, if you're ever going to show off your undies on the red carpet, a Victoria's Secret event is probably the best occasion you're going to get. Still, this outfit looked less like a set of pretty lingerie fit for the Victoria's Secret fashion show and more like an unfortunate accident.
Leon sported black underwear and no bra under an entirely sheer minidress. The dress, itself, was made of gray, barely-there fabric that was reminiscent of a spiderweb. There was really no way to save this outfit short of tossing an entirely different dress on top of it, but Leon's styling didn't do it any favors, either. She wore a simple necklace and chunky black platform shoes. While spiders may have appreciated the artistry, most people would likely agree that this look took things a bit too far.
When she seemingly took outfit inspo from a pair of tights she accidentally ripped
We've all had an outfit that was irrevocably altered by an unexpected rip in a pair of black tights. For most of us, this is a very unhappy accident. For Lourdes Leon, however, it seems to have been the basis for an entire look. In 2024, Leon attended the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City in a minidress that looked like it was a reworked pair of entirely destroyed black tights. How Leon managed to walk around in this outfit without fear of exposing something she didn't intend just shows her confidence in both herself and whatever body tape she was using.
Not only was this minidress revealing; it was just plain bad. The all-over holes made it look messy and overly-busy. And, while she clearly intended to make a fashion statement, said statement didn't quite land. Furthermore, she styled the rest of the outfit like it was basic club wear — with silver jewelry, bedazzled shoes, a shoulder bag, and long, undone hair. These accessories didn't give it the high fashion twist the look needed to really land.
When she basically bared it all at Paris Fashion Week
Despite Lourdes Leon's clear affinity for the art of the revealing outfit, it's hard for any of her risqué ensembles to top her look at Paris Fashion Week 2025. She wore a black lace jumpsuit layered on top of a black thong, and notably, no bra. The look made her a shoo-in for the list of worst dress stars and nepo babies at Paris Fashion week 2025 and also required her to take the job of a bra into her own hands — literally.
Leon paired the strapless, figure-hugging jumpsuit with a black leather trench coat, which she mostly kept draped down around one shoulder. She wasn't afraid to leave herself exposed while getting her photo taken, but she occasionally used her hand to cover up for a touch of modesty. She accessorized the look with simple gold jewelry and strappy black heels. Yet, the lace-y one-piece certainly took the focus away from everything else. This outfit could have looked edgy without being on the outrageous side with the right layering. As it was, though, her fashion week look was more about a lack of clothes than it was a fashion statement.