The Most Revealing Outfits Lourdes Leon Has Ever Worn

As the "Material Girl," herself, Madonna is certainly known for her fashion choices. Her daughter Lourdes Leon is also making a name for herself due to her style. And, like her mom, her wardrobe choices definitely aren't everyone's cup of tea.

Pushing boundaries can be one of the best ways to make your style stand out. Of course, fashion risks are considered risky for a reason. And Leon, a model and actress, has been known to turn heads with her style — often on the skimpy side and usually more daring than what the average person might be comfortable wearing. Because of her mom's fame, she has been in the public eye on and off since she was born in 1996. And, of course, Leon has undergone quite the stunning transformation since then. Still, the nepo baby's wacky wardrobe often steals the spotlight from her natural beauty.

Her unique fashion sense had caught folks' eye for good reasons, and it has also landed her on plenty of worst-dressed lists. To narrow Leon's most revealing outfits down is no easy task; trust us — we've done the leg work. Ultimately, though, while there are plenty of revealing outfits that Leon has donned over the years, some stick out among the rest.

