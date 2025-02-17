Tragic Details About Today Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie suffered an unimaginable loss early in her life. When the TV host was 13 years old, her father suffered his first heart attack. As Guthrie shared, her family didn't realize that her father's heart was not healthy. Three years later, when Guthrie was 16, her father had another heart attack, which turned out to be fatal. Guthrie's father's death greatly shaped her life. "I think it changes everything. I always think of it as on our calendars we have B.C. and A.D. There's a before and after. It's just this stark dividing line. There's before my dad died and there's after, and it's profound," Guthrie said on an episode of the podcast "Now What? with Brooke Shields" in 2023.

Guthrie has been very open about the role her father's death has played in her life, and she's been especially candid about how she's grieved her father's death since it happened — she believes that she will her entire life. Not every part of her father's death has been negative for Guthrie, though. As the TV host has shared, she's not sure if she would've chosen her career path had she not lost her father, and she's certainly gained more empathy for others because of the loss. "I don't know what I would have done, but I know fundamentally it changed everything. And some things it changed for the better, in the sense of, I know that my heart is more tender because of it," Guthrie said.